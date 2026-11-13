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Clewiston
📅 Free kids’ fall craft days at Clewiston Public Library
4 days ago
📅 Free kids’ fall crafts at Clewiston Public Library
Looking for an easy, creative outing with the kids? The Clewiston Public Library is hosting drop-in fall craft sessions — no registration needed and all supplies are free (first-come, first-served).
Upcoming crafts:
- Nov 13, 2026 | 2:00–4:30 PM – Wooden Dreamcatcher
- Nov 19, 2026 | 3:30–5:30 PM – Capybara Painting
- Nov 23, 2026 | 11:00 AM–3:30 PM – Paper Flower Bouquet
Details:
- Location: Clewiston Public Library
- Cost: Free
- Recommended for ages 5–12
- Children under 8 must be with an adult
Just drop in during the listed times and let the kids get crafty. Hosted in partnership with the Friends of the Clewiston Library.
More Info: Calendar • DROP-IN FALL CRAFTS AT CLEWISTON PUBLIC...
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