📅 Free kids’ fall crafts at Clewiston Public Library

Looking for an easy, creative outing with the kids? The Clewiston Public Library is hosting drop-in fall craft sessions — no registration needed and all supplies are free (first-come, first-served).

Upcoming crafts:

Nov 13, 2026 | 2:00–4:30 PM – Wooden Dreamcatcher

Nov 19, 2026 | 3:30–5:30 PM – Capybara Painting

Nov 23, 2026 | 11:00 AM–3:30 PM – Paper Flower Bouquet

Details:

Location: Clewiston Public Library

Cost: Free

Recommended for ages 5–12

Children under 8 must be with an adult

Just drop in during the listed times and let the kids get crafty. Hosted in partnership with the Friends of the Clewiston Library.