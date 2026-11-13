📅 Clever Schools honor local veterans with annual ceremony

Clever R-V Schools held their annual Veterans Day ceremony today, welcoming veterans and their families into the schools.

Students led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Deputies Bouldin and Hamilton showed how to properly fold the American flag. The Junior Jays Choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

4th and 5th graders joined the 7th and 8th grade band for the “Armed Forces Medley.” As each branch’s song played, veterans from that branch stood to be recognized. The younger students also performed “Eleven, Eleven March” and “The Brave.”

For the 18th year, Mrs. Kerin Hatch honored local veterans with handmade quilts, while National Junior Honor Society members shared each veteran’s story. This year’s quilt recipients were:

Chris Batchman , U.S. Army

, U.S. Army Jason Cast , U.S. Air Force

, U.S. Air Force Brian Reigle , U.S. Army

, U.S. Army Daniel Walker, U.S. Army and Clever police chief

After the quilts, McKenna Harris performed “Taps,” and 4th and 5th graders closed with “Land That We Love.”

The district shared deep thanks to all veterans for their service and sacrifices.