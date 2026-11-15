Cleveland’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5263

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2300 Treasury Dr SE, Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-Time, Seasonal

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Why it’s interesting: Lead seasonal associates and keep holiday merchandise moving. Comes with big-company perks like health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Staples

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Compensation based on experience (weekly pay)

Compensation based on experience (weekly pay) Why it’s interesting: Customer-facing sales role helping people with tech and office needs. Offers flexible hours, paid time off, associate discounts, 401(k) with match, dental and vision, plus quick interview scheduling after you apply.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Not stated (pharmacy customer service role)

Not stated (pharmacy customer service role) Pay: $16 – $20/hour

Why it’s interesting: Mix of front-end customer service and pharmacy support—ringing up customers, helping with prescriptions, and learning pharmacy systems. Includes access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs (with a 30-hour work week).

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-Time, Day Shift

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Starting rate varies by experience and location Why it’s interesting: Active, hands-on job helping customers load items, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot running smoothly. You’ll use store tech and equipment and may support Pro customers or the Garden Center, with access to Lowe’s national benefits program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.