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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cleveland, TN
Cleveland has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Here are a couple of pups who could be the perfect match for your home.
Molly
- Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Cleveland, TN)
- Breed: Redbone Coonhound mix
- Age: About 2.5 years (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn (some listings note tan with white)
- Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)
- Personality & needs:
- Described as very loving and sweet
- Loves people and children
- Enjoys playing with other pets
- Very active – needs a good-sized yard to run and play
- Reported to be housebroken and minds well
Molly sounds like a great fit for an active family, especially one with kids and a fenced yard where she can stretch those legs.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joy
- Status: Listed as PROTECTIVE CUSTODY HOLD 08/06/2026 (not yet available for regular adoption)
- Shelter: SPCA of Bradley County TN
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult – about 5 years, 3 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Primary color Black
- Weight: 39.4 lbs
Joy is currently on a protective custody hold, which means she is not ready for adoption yet, but you can keep an eye on her listing or contact the shelter for updates.
- Shelter contact: SPCA of Bradley County TN
Phone: Please call the shelter number listed on her Adopt-a-Pet page for the latest status.
👉 Meet Joy and follow her status on adoptapet
If you’re in the Cleveland, TN area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider these pups and share their listings with friends and neighbors. Your share or visit could be the step that leads them to a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.