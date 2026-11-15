Cleveland has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Here are a couple of pups who could be the perfect match for your home.

Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Cleveland, TN)

Adoptable through Breed: Redbone Coonhound mix

Redbone Coonhound mix Age: About 2.5 years (young adult)

About 2.5 years (young adult) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn (some listings note tan with white)

Tan/Yellow/Fawn (some listings note tan with white) Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Personality & needs: Described as very loving and sweet Loves people and children Enjoys playing with other pets Very active – needs a good-sized yard to run and play Reported to be housebroken and minds well



Molly sounds like a great fit for an active family, especially one with kids and a fenced yard where she can stretch those legs.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Listed as PROTECTIVE CUSTODY HOLD 08/06/2026 (not yet available for regular adoption)

Listed as (not yet available for regular adoption) Shelter: SPCA of Bradley County TN

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult – about 5 years, 3 months

– about Gender: Female

Color: Primary color Black

Primary color Weight: 39.4 lbs

Joy is currently on a protective custody hold, which means she is not ready for adoption yet, but you can keep an eye on her listing or contact the shelter for updates.

Shelter contact: SPCA of Bradley County TN

Phone: Please call the shelter number listed on her Adopt-a-Pet page for the latest status.

👉 Meet Joy and follow her status on adoptapet

If you’re in the Cleveland, TN area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider these pups and share their listings with friends and neighbors. Your share or visit could be the step that leads them to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.