Cleveland’s staying busy, and so are the roads. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some hands-on work, these transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and handle returns and pickups. No CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and the ability to lift and load merchandise.

Employer: Fast-Rite International, Inc.

Fast-Rite International, Inc. Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Mix of driving and warehouse work: deliver and pick up product, load/unload with a forklift, and help pick/pack orders. Clean driving record and box truck experience are key, and they offer benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Bulba Builders LLC

Bulba Builders LLC Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Operate heavy equipment (dozers, loaders, excavators, skid steers, etc.) and help install stormwater, sewer, and water lines. Needs TopCon GPS experience and at least 2 years running equipment on construction sites.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.