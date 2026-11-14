Cleveland’s property and healthcare centers are busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like fixing things and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several solid building & grounds maintenance openings hiring now in Cleveland, TN.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping and laundry team in a hospital setting, making sure patient rooms and common areas stay clean, safe, and ready. This role is great if you have housekeeping and some supervisory experience and want strong benefits from a large healthcare employer.

Employer: Garden Plaza at Cleveland (Century Park Associates)

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping keep an assisted living community in top shape—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, painting, grounds, and apartment turnarounds. Good fit if you have at least a year of maintenance experience and like variety in your day.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support building upkeep in a healthcare setting with painting, light remodeling, and general facility maintenance. Ideal if you have maintenance experience, a valid driver’s license, and want steady work in a patient-focused environment.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.