Two young adult female mixed-breed dogs found on Hardwick St. are on stray hold in Kennel 16 at the Cleveland TN Animal Control Division until 11/19. Dog #117 is black and white, and Dog #118 is brown and white; adoptions are first come, first serve with a $50 fee that includes spay or neuter, first shots, deworming, and rabies vaccination if the pet is over 12 weeks old. For questions, call 423-559-3333 or visit during business hours Monday–Friday 12:00–5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland TN Animal Control Division