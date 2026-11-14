Healthcare hiring is steady in Cleveland, TN right now, with options from hands-on patient care to lab work. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Hearth Hospice

Hearth Hospice Location: Cleveland, TN (serving Bradley, Polk, Meigs, McMinn, Rhea & Bledsoe counties)

(serving Bradley, Polk, Meigs, McMinn, Rhea & Bledsoe counties) Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000 – $83,000 per year (average range)

Full-time on-call RN role supporting hospice patients and families during critical moments. 7-on/7-off schedule, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, mileage/cell/gym reimbursement, tuition help) and a mission-driven, end-of-life care team.

Employer: Right at Home Chattanooga

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15/hour (higher for shorter shifts)

Flexible caregiving roles with schedules built around your life—mornings, evenings, overnights. No experience required, paid training, mileage reimbursement, weekly or daily pay options, PTO, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, and extra ways to earn with last-minute shifts and travel incentives.

Employer: Noon Health of Tennessee / Erlanger Express Care

Location: Cleveland, TN & greater Chattanooga area

Type: Part-time, PRN

Pay: From $17/hour

PRN MA role doing vitals, injections, EMR charting, lab support, and helping providers in urgent care-style clinics. Must be a certified MA, able to work weekends and 12-hour shifts, and willing to float to multiple Erlanger Express Care locations.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.86+ per hour (plus potential annual bonus)

Day-shift lab support role (Mon–Thu, 7:45 AM–4:30 PM) handling complex specimen processing and problem-solving. Comes with strong benefits starting Day 1 for eligible employees, 401(k) with match, paid time off, education assistance, and clear paths for career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.