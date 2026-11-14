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🏥 Cleveland, TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Cleveland, TN right now, with options from hands-on patient care to lab work. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
On-Call RN (7 On / 7 Off) – Hospice
- Employer: Hearth Hospice
- Location: Cleveland, TN (serving Bradley, Polk, Meigs, McMinn, Rhea & Bledsoe counties)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,000 – $83,000 per year (average range)
Full-time on-call RN role supporting hospice patients and families during critical moments. 7-on/7-off schedule, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, mileage/cell/gym reimbursement, tuition help) and a mission-driven, end-of-life care team.
Caregiver and Home Health Aides
- Employer: Right at Home Chattanooga
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $15/hour (higher for shorter shifts)
Flexible caregiving roles with schedules built around your life—mornings, evenings, overnights. No experience required, paid training, mileage reimbursement, weekly or daily pay options, PTO, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, and extra ways to earn with last-minute shifts and travel incentives.
PRN Medical Assistant – Erlanger Express Care
- Employer: Noon Health of Tennessee / Erlanger Express Care
- Location: Cleveland, TN & greater Chattanooga area
- Type: Part-time, PRN
- Pay: From $17/hour
PRN MA role doing vitals, injections, EMR charting, lab support, and helping providers in urgent care-style clinics. Must be a certified MA, able to work weekends and 12-hour shifts, and willing to float to multiple Erlanger Express Care locations.
Lab Assistant (Specimen Technician III)
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.86+ per hour (plus potential annual bonus)
Day-shift lab support role (Mon–Thu, 7:45 AM–4:30 PM) handling complex specimen processing and problem-solving. Comes with strong benefits starting Day 1 for eligible employees, 401(k) with match, paid time off, education assistance, and clear paths for career growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.