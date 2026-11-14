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🍽️ Multiple Cleveland, TN food & coffee jobs with $15+/hr pay
Cleveland’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to senior living and local coffee shops. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these roles are worth a look.
COOK (Full Time) – Bradley Medical Center Hospital
- Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare
- Location: Cleveland, TN (Bradley Medical Center Hospital, Chambliss Ave)
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours vary, some weekends
Hospital cook role preparing meals for patients and staff using set recipes and food safety rules. Good fit if you have some cooking experience (they’ll train you) and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more.
Cook – Charter Senior Living of Cleveland
- Employer: Charter Senior Living
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Cook for an assisted living community, planning and preparing meals that meet seniors’ dietary needs. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, paid time off, holiday pay, bonuses, and a free medical insurance plan for eligible staff.
Store Manager / Store Lead – Lasaters Coffee & Tea
- Employer: Lasaters Coffee & Tea
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour + tips
- Type: Full-time
Lead a busy coffee shop: manage daily operations, train baristas, handle inventory, and build relationships with regulars. You’ll need previous barista and management experience, and you get an employee discount and flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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