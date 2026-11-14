Cleveland’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to senior living and local coffee shops. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: Cleveland, TN (Bradley Medical Center Hospital, Chambliss Ave)

(Bradley Medical Center Hospital, Chambliss Ave) Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours vary, some weekends

Hospital cook role preparing meals for patients and staff using set recipes and food safety rules. Good fit if you have some cooking experience (they’ll train you) and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more.

Employer: Charter Senior Living

Location: Cleveland, TN

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Cook for an assisted living community, planning and preparing meals that meet seniors’ dietary needs. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, paid time off, holiday pay, bonuses, and a free medical insurance plan for eligible staff.

Employer: Lasaters Coffee & Tea

Location: Cleveland, TN

Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour + tips

Type: Full-time

Lead a busy coffee shop: manage daily operations, train baristas, handle inventory, and build relationships with regulars. You’ll need previous barista and management experience, and you get an employee discount and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.