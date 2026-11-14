Cleveland’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who can lead projects and design complex systems. If you’ve got experience in product design or capital projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Cleveland, TN (on-site, relocation help offered within the U.S.)

(on-site, relocation help offered within the U.S.) Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role leads the design and improvement of electrical distribution products like switches and circuit breaker enclosures. You’ll own complex engineering projects, guide testing and certifications (UL, CSA, NEMA, IEEE, IEC), and mentor other engineers.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: Based in Cary, NC (listed under Cleveland, TN region; 30–50% travel )

(listed under Cleveland, TN region; ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join the Mars Snacking North America Savory engineering team, leading capital projects over $1M from planning through startup. Work covers processing, packaging, palletizing, and warehousing, with strong focus on project management and food safety.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: Based in Jackson, TN (regional role; 20–50% travel )

(regional role; ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior regional role where you manage multiple capital projects and act as a key technical leader. You’ll drive safe, on-time, on-budget delivery while coaching teams and supporting site engineering.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: Cleveland, TN or Topeka, KS / Hackettstown, NJ / Elizabethtown, PA / Waco, TX

or Topeka, KS / Hackettstown, NJ / Elizabethtown, PA / Waco, TX Salary: $108,160 – $148,720/year

Type: Full-time (regional, up to 50% travel)

Focus on controls, automation, Factory IT, and digital plant tech for large capital projects. You’ll design and integrate control systems, lead cross-functional teams, and own scope, budget, and schedule for high-impact automation projects.

If one of these fits your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.