Cleveland’s education scene is busy right now, especially in nursing and early childhood. If you like helping students grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach LPN/PN and RN students in classroom, lab, simulation, and clinical settings. Great fit if you’re a Registered Nurse with an MSN or higher and at least 3 years of recent RN experience who enjoys mentoring and shaping new nurses.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Listed as Full-time ; adjunct hours Thursdays, 11:30am–2:30pm

Listed as ; adjunct hours Salary: Not listed

Teach algebra to nursing students in a focused Thursday block. Good option if you have at least a Bachelor’s with 15+ hours in math (or related) and want a steady, part-day teaching role with room to grow your classroom skills.

Employer: Wesley Kids Preschool

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $10.75/hour

Care for a small group of 6 toddlers each afternoon—meals, nap time, diaper changes, and indoor/outdoor play. Great for someone with experience helping with children, a high school diploma, and a heart for early childhood.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.