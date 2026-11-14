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🎓 Multiple Teaching & Instructor Roles in Cleveland, TN
Cleveland’s education scene is busy right now, especially in nursing and early childhood. If you like helping students grow, these roles are worth a look.
Nurse Educator / Nursing Instructor – MSN Required
- Employer: Jersey College
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach LPN/PN and RN students in classroom, lab, simulation, and clinical settings. Great fit if you’re a Registered Nurse with an MSN or higher and at least 3 years of recent RN experience who enjoys mentoring and shaping new nurses.
Adjunct Algebra Instructor – Nursing Program
- Employer: Jersey College
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Type: Listed as Full-time; adjunct hours Thursdays, 11:30am–2:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Teach algebra to nursing students in a focused Thursday block. Good option if you have at least a Bachelor’s with 15+ hours in math (or related) and want a steady, part-day teaching role with room to grow your classroom skills.
Toddler Afternoon Teacher (11am–6pm)
- Employer: Wesley Kids Preschool
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $10.75/hour
Care for a small group of 6 toddlers each afternoon—meals, nap time, diaper changes, and indoor/outdoor play. Great for someone with experience helping with children, a high school diploma, and a heart for early childhood.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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