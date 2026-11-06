🏥 Cleveland, TN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $50K–$100K+ Roles

Cleveland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like weekends, part-time, or full-time work. Here are several local roles where you can build your career and still enjoy life in the foothills.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Optum (Amedisys Home Health) Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time, weekend schedule (Fri–Sun, every weekend)

Salary: $76,608–$114,912/year (based on full-time employment)

Home health PT role focused on helping patients stay safe and independent at home. Great fit if you like autonomy, one-on-one care, and a weekend-only schedule with full-time level pay and a broad benefits package.

Employer: TeamHealth

Location: Cleveland, TN (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Part-time (2 days/week)

Salary: Estimated $47,489–$56,987/year, fee-for-service, no cap on productivity

NP or PA role rounding in a SNF with strong onboarding, field mentor support, and new grads welcome. Good option if you want steady income, flexible part-time hours, and lots of CME/CE access plus 401(k) and malpractice coverage.

Employer: TeamHealth

Location: Cleveland & Etowah, TN (skilled nursing facilities)

(skilled nursing facilities) Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Salary: Estimated $119,584–$141,501/year, fee-for-service, no cap on productivity

Full-time NP or PA position with high earning potential and room to grow into leadership. Includes health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, flex time off, 401(k), malpractice, and a structured 3‑month onboarding program; new grads may apply.

Employer: Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics

Location: Lee University, Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time, salary-exempt

Salary: Starting at $52,200/year+ (based on experience)

Certified Athletic Trainer role working with Division II college athletes on injury prevention, treatment, and rehab. Comes with $1,500 CEU funds, mileage and cell reimbursement, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and 7 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or HR contact—they can often suggest similar openings you might not see online yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.