🛒 Cleveland, TN Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Cleveland’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like talking to people and staying on your feet. Here are a few customer-focused roles hiring around town.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Part-time, seasonal, overnight

Pay: $15.50/hour

Application deadline: 05/02/2027

If you like working when the store is quiet, this overnight role is all about stocking shelves, setting product, and keeping things organized. Great if you want a short-term job with a big-name retailer and don’t mind nights, weekends, and lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Tire Discounters

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time (sales floor + light shop support)

Full-time (sales floor + light shop support) Pay: $35,000 – $55,000+ per year (includes monthly spiff and store bonus, paid weekly)

This is a fast-paced sales role helping customers with tires and auto services while growing store sales. Good fit if you enjoy building relationships, can work Saturdays, and want a clear career path into management.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

You’ll run the photo department, take passport photos, handle online orders, and help at the register. Nice mix of customer service and light tech work, with chances to learn other parts of the store.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your name is in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.