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Cleveland
🏥 Cleveland, TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
2 days ago
Cleveland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already experienced. Here are a few full-time roles that stand out this week.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Cleveland, TN (Retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/03/2027
This role keeps the pharmacy running smoothly—filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive‑thru, and supporting immunizations where allowed. CVS offers a structured training program plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).
Clinical Staff Pharmacist – Full-Time – Days
- Employer: Vitruvian Health (formerly Hamilton Health Care System)
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
This is a clinical hospital pharmacist role with rounding, pharmacokinetics, TPN consults, antimicrobial stewardship, and formulary management. Great fit if you’re a TN-licensed pharmacist with hospital or residency experience who wants to be part of a large, mission‑driven health system.
FT OR Charge Nurse
- Employer: Vitruvian Health
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Type: Full-time
This Operating Room Charge Nurse role leads daily OR flow—assigning staff, coordinating with surgeons and anesthesia, and handling emergencies. Requires 2+ years of OR experience and a TN or Compact RN license, with strong benefits including 403(b) match, paid leave, and employer‑paid disability and life insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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