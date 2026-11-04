🏥 Cleveland, TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Cleveland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already experienced. Here are a few full-time roles that stand out this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Cleveland, TN (Retail pharmacy)

(Retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/03/2027

This role keeps the pharmacy running smoothly—filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive‑thru, and supporting immunizations where allowed. CVS offers a structured training program plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: Vitruvian Health (formerly Hamilton Health Care System)

(formerly Hamilton Health Care System) Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time, Day shift

This is a clinical hospital pharmacist role with rounding, pharmacokinetics, TPN consults, antimicrobial stewardship, and formulary management. Great fit if you’re a TN-licensed pharmacist with hospital or residency experience who wants to be part of a large, mission‑driven health system.

Employer: Vitruvian Health

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

This Operating Room Charge Nurse role leads daily OR flow—assigning staff, coordinating with surgeons and anesthesia, and handling emergencies. Requires 2+ years of OR experience and a TN or Compact RN license, with strong benefits including 403(b) match, paid leave, and employer‑paid disability and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.