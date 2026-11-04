🏭 Cleveland, TN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Cleveland’s plants are busy right now, and several solid production roles are open. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.08/hr + $0.90/hr shift differential for 2nd & 3rd shift

Shifts: 1st (7a–3p), 2nd (3p–11p), 3rd (11p–7a); must be flexible for any shift, weekends, holidays, and overtime

Operate a sit-down forklift at a busy corrugated packaging plant. This role is ideal if you have 1+ year forklift experience, want steady hours, and don’t mind a hot, noisy industrial setting with lots of overtime potential.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on a continuous bakery production line, rotating between filling, wrapping, packing, and stacking boxes. Good fit if you can stand and walk a full shift, follow food safety rules, and like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Mueller Water Products

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed ("excellent salary and benefits" noted)

Lead a production line team making water infrastructure products. You’ll train team members, read work orders/blueprints, run tools and equipment, and handle quality checks. Comes with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, paid parental leave, and tuition help.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.