🛒 Cleveland, TN Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Cleveland’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting pay: $13.00/hr

Lead the crew, help run the store, and step in as Manager on Duty when needed. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience, like fast-paced retail, and want a role that mixes customer service, training, and store operations.

Employer: America’s Best (part of National Vision)

(part of National Vision) Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Run the whole optical store, from sales and staffing to patient experience and merchandising. Great for an ABO & NCLE certified leader with 5+ years of retail experience who wants strong benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths in a healthcare‑retail setting.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus

Location: Cleveland, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a neighborhood pet store, cover manager duties several times a week, and support hiring and training. Good for someone with 2+ years of retail, strong customer service skills, and who doesn’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs (hello, big bags of pet food).

Employer: Petco

Location: 325 Paul Huff Pkwy, Cleveland, TN 37312

Type: Part-time, in-store

Salary: Not listed

Ten‑week training role where you learn bathing, drying, nail trims, and basic grooming while working with experienced groomers. Ideal if you love animals, want to break into pet grooming, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.