This Week in Cleveland Food News: It's Time for Doug Katz's New Restaurant

Kiln, opening Monday in Shaker

- Doug Katz's latest venture debuts at Van Aken on Monday when the doors to Kiln swing open. Read all about the chef's American take on a classic European bistro and then make your plan to visit.[content-2]- John Haggerty has closed the doors to Green Kitchen in Clark-Fulton, not because it wasn't a successful business but because finding staffing proved challenging, he says. The good news: Haggerty has more time to spend at Never Say Dive, where he's also a partner.[content-3]- Juan and Carlos Vergara are at it again, this time with La Lecora on Larchmere next to Barroco, which will be a "pizzabar hideout."[content-4]- Looking for a good cause, good company and great wine? Wine for Life fits the bill. [content-1]