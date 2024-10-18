Open in App
    This Week in Cleveland Food News: It's Time for Doug Katz's New Restaurant

    By Vince Grzegorek,

    2 days ago
    Kiln, opening Monday in Shaker

    - Doug Katz's latest venture debuts at Van Aken on Monday when the doors to Kiln swing open. Read all about the chef's American take on a classic European bistro and then make your plan to visit.

    - John Haggerty has closed the doors to Green Kitchen in Clark-Fulton, not because it wasn't a successful business but because finding staffing proved challenging, he says. The good news: Haggerty has more time to spend at Never Say Dive, where he's also a partner.


    - Juan and Carlos Vergara are at it again, this time with La Lecora on Larchmere next to Barroco, which will be a "pizzabar hideout."

    - Looking for a good cause, good company and great wine? Wine for Life fits the bill.  [content-1]

