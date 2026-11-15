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Cleveland
🚌 Cleveland, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes
5 days ago
Cleveland’s roads, runways, and loading docks are busy right now, and so is the hiring. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and tech roles open around the city.
Field Service Technician
- Employer: Mettler-Toledo International, Inc
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps industrial floor and bench scales running at customer sites. You’ll travel around the region in a company car, do maintenance and repairs, and get strong benefits starting on day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more). Class B CDL and Weights & Measures license are required or must be obtained.
Truck Driver – Local Intermodal
- Employer: Truck driver
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Other (likely contractor/flexible)
- Pay: $1,500 – $3,000 per week
Drive containers around the local Cleveland area, handling intermodal work with flexible hours. Good fit if you want to stay close to home while still earning strong weekly pay.
Delivery Driver / Courier – Cargo or Sprinter Van
- Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC
- Location: Cleveland, OH (Parma pickup, Greater Cleveland Metro)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $200 – $400 per day
Use your own high-top or extended cargo van to pick up packages in Parma and deliver around Greater Cleveland. Great if you like fast-paced, multi-stop routes and being your own boss on the road.
Avionics Technician – Line
- Employer: United Airlines
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on the electronic systems of aircraft—radar, GPS, radios, flight controls—at a major airline. You’ll need an FAA A&P license, be comfortable with schematics and test equipment, and be able to work at heights and in tight spaces. Comes with big-airline perks and travel potential.
CDL A Flatbed Truck Driver
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Youngstown area (commutable from Cleveland)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.00/hour + overtime, weekly pay
First-shift flatbed work, home every night, with a consistent 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM schedule. You’ll handle local and regional deliveries, secure loads, and do pre/post-trip inspections. Class A CDL, DOT card, and flatbed experience are required.
Commercial Driver – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to commercial customers and help in-store when needed. No CDL required, and you get access to benefits, discounts, and growth paths even as a part-timer.
Class A Drivers CDL – Home Every Day
- Employer: Lemon Transport / EA Freight Inc
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $300 per day
Regional loads with drop-and-hook only, power-only work, 5 days a week, about 9–12 hours per day, and you’re home every day. Simple setup if you want steady Class A work without heavy loading.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and similar roles listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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