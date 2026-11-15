Cleveland’s roads, runways, and loading docks are busy right now, and so is the hiring. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and tech roles open around the city.

Employer: Mettler-Toledo International, Inc

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps industrial floor and bench scales running at customer sites. You’ll travel around the region in a company car, do maintenance and repairs, and get strong benefits starting on day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more). Class B CDL and Weights & Measures license are required or must be obtained.

Employer: Truck driver

Truck driver Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Other (likely contractor/flexible)

Other (likely contractor/flexible) Pay: $1,500 – $3,000 per week

Drive containers around the local Cleveland area, handling intermodal work with flexible hours. Good fit if you want to stay close to home while still earning strong weekly pay.

Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC

Location: Cleveland, OH (Parma pickup, Greater Cleveland Metro)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $200 – $400 per day

Use your own high-top or extended cargo van to pick up packages in Parma and deliver around Greater Cleveland. Great if you like fast-paced, multi-stop routes and being your own boss on the road.

Employer: United Airlines

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on the electronic systems of aircraft—radar, GPS, radios, flight controls—at a major airline. You’ll need an FAA A&P license, be comfortable with schematics and test equipment, and be able to work at heights and in tight spaces. Comes with big-airline perks and travel potential.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Youngstown area (commutable from Cleveland)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $32.00/hour + overtime, weekly pay

First-shift flatbed work, home every night, with a consistent 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM schedule. You’ll handle local and regional deliveries, secure loads, and do pre/post-trip inspections. Class A CDL, DOT card, and flatbed experience are required.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to commercial customers and help in-store when needed. No CDL required, and you get access to benefits, discounts, and growth paths even as a part-timer.

Employer: Lemon Transport / EA Freight Inc

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $300 per day

Regional loads with drop-and-hook only, power-only work, 5 days a week, about 9–12 hours per day, and you’re home every day. Simple setup if you want steady Class A work without heavy loading.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.