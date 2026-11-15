Cleveland has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few pups waiting at local shelters for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

Collie is a young, black Miniature Poodle mix with lots of life ahead of him. As a younger dog, he’s a great match for someone who enjoys training, playtime, and daily walks. Mini Poodle mixes are often smart and eager to learn, which can make them fun companions for active homes.

👉 Meet Collie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Cleveland Animal Care & Control

Phone: (216) 664-3476

Cole VIII is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a handsome tan-and-white coat. Adult dogs often have more settled energy and may adjust well to a steady routine. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to share your days, Cole VIII could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Cole VIII and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Cleveland Animal Care & Control

Phone: (216) 664-3476

Skydancer is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with striking black-and-white markings. Young dogs like her are often full of energy and curiosity, and they tend to enjoy learning new things with their people.

👉 Meet Skydancer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Cleveland area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Cleveland Animal Protective League or Cleveland Animal Care & Control to meet these pups in person or call the numbers listed above for more information.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.