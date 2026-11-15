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Cleveland
🏥 Cleveland healthcare jobs with multiple flexible roles
4 days ago
Cleveland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and support services. Here are several solid roles if you want to care for patients and grow your skills.
DSP (Direct Support Professional)
- Employer: Fondness of Joy Residential Services
- Location: Cleveland, OH (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role supporting adults with disabilities in daily living, memory care, and activities. Offers 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and paid orientation.
Per Diem Family Medicine Physician (Casual Employee)
- Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)
- Location: Cleveland, OH (clinics across the area, including Avon)
- Type: Per diem / casual, 8–23 patient care hours/week
- Pay: $135/hour (benefits-ineligible at this schedule)
- Why it’s worth a look: See a mix of acute, chronic, and wellness visits with some telehealth, no panel-building. Includes malpractice coverage, UpToDate, laptop, and sick time per local rules.
Laboratory Quality Specialist – Pathology Admin & Support Services
- Employer: The MetroHealth System
- Location: MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Part-time (40 biweekly hours, 5 days/2 weeks, 12:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead quality, safety, and regulatory compliance for lab services (CLIA, CAP, TJC). Great fit for experienced lab pros who like process improvement and training staff.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions (for a modern dental practice)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Work in a tech-forward office doing preventive and periodontal care, radiographs, sealants, and patient education. Ideal if you’re patient-focused and detail-oriented.
Registered Nurse – Nursing Float Pool
- Employer: The MetroHealth System – Main Campus (Glick)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Part-time (72 biweekly hours, 7p–7a, rotating weekends/holidays)
- Why it’s worth a look: Float across Oncology, Telemetry, Post-Surgical, Ortho, Trauma Step Down, and General Medicine with advanced tech support. MetroHealth offers tuition reimbursement, certification incentives, OPERS retirement, and strong medical/dental benefits.
Nursing Department Assistant – Geriatric Psych Unit
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Lutheran Hospital
- Location: Near downtown Cleveland, OH
- Type: Part-time, days (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry point into nursing on a specialized geriatric psych unit. You’ll help with daily care, vitals, EKGs, blood glucose checks, and room setup in a Magnet-status hospital.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many systems list related openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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