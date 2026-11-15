Cleveland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and support services. Here are several solid roles if you want to care for patients and grow your skills.

Employer: Fondness of Joy Residential Services

Fondness of Joy Residential Services Location: Cleveland, OH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role supporting adults with disabilities in daily living, memory care, and activities. Offers 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and paid orientation.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

(an Amazon company) Location: Cleveland, OH (clinics across the area, including Avon)

(clinics across the area, including Avon) Type: Per diem / casual, 8–23 patient care hours/week

Pay: $135/hour (benefits-ineligible at this schedule)

(benefits-ineligible at this schedule) Why it’s worth a look: See a mix of acute, chronic, and wellness visits with some telehealth, no panel-building. Includes malpractice coverage, UpToDate, laptop, and sick time per local rules.

Employer: The MetroHealth System

Location: MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time (40 biweekly hours, 5 days/2 weeks, 12:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.)

(40 biweekly hours, 5 days/2 weeks, 12:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.) Why it’s worth a look: Lead quality, safety, and regulatory compliance for lab services (CLIA, CAP, TJC). Great fit for experienced lab pros who like process improvement and training staff.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (for a modern dental practice)

(for a modern dental practice) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Work in a tech-forward office doing preventive and periodontal care, radiographs, sealants, and patient education. Ideal if you’re patient-focused and detail-oriented.

Employer: The MetroHealth System – Main Campus (Glick)

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time (72 biweekly hours, 7p–7a , rotating weekends/holidays)

(72 biweekly hours, , rotating weekends/holidays) Why it’s worth a look: Float across Oncology, Telemetry, Post-Surgical, Ortho, Trauma Step Down, and General Medicine with advanced tech support. MetroHealth offers tuition reimbursement, certification incentives, OPERS retirement, and strong medical/dental benefits.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Lutheran Hospital

Location: Near downtown Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time, days (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Why it’s worth a look: Entry point into nursing on a specialized geriatric psych unit. You’ll help with daily care, vitals, EKGs, blood glucose checks, and room setup in a Magnet-status hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many systems list related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.