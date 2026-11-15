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Cleveland
🛒 Several Cleveland Customer Service & Retail Jobs Paying Up to $33/hr
4 days ago
Cleveland’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from banks and gas stations to big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.
Sales / Vaporista
- Employer: PLANET OF THE VAPES - Cleveland
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $14.00/hour
Help customers pick vape devices, e-liquids, and accessories, keep displays stocked and clean, and stay on top of new products. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and want to learn the vaping industry; retail experience is a plus but not required.
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 3358 Steelyard Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $12.00/hour
Work the sales floor, help customers find items, ring at the register, and keep departments neat. Comes with an associate discount, flexible hours, and potential access to dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) based on hours.
Part-time Teller
- Employer: KeyBank
- Location: 1500 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
- Type: Part-time (listed under Full-time category, but role is part-time)
- Pay: $18.00–$23.08/hour + incentives
Handle in-person banking transactions, balance your cash drawer, and spot chances to connect customers with bankers for deeper financial help. Great for someone with cash-handling and customer service experience who wants bank benefits and a clear career path.
Store Assistant Manager
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 7895 York Rd, Parma, OH 44130 (Greater Cleveland)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour
Support the store manager with staffing, scheduling, cash handling, and daily operations in a busy convenience store. Includes weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.
Lead Customer Service Representative
- Employer: GetGo Café + Market
- Location: 3038 W 117th St, Cleveland, OH 44111
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.50–$16.00/hour
Lead front-line staff on your shift, handle cash and daily close-out, help with ordering and merchandising, and keep the store clean and safe. Good step up if you’ve done convenience or retail work and want light supervisory duties.
Store Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Run the whole store: sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience for this off-price apparel and home retailer. A strong fit for experienced retail leaders looking for benefits, paid vacation, 401(k), and growth in management.
Automotive Assistant & Service Managers (NTB/Mavis)
- Employer: Mavis Tire (NTB / Mavis Tires & Brakes)
- Location: Beachwood / Greater Cleveland, OH area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Weekly pay + incentives (exact rate not listed)
Supervise shop workflow, help customers choose tires and services, and support techs in a busy automotive service and retail center. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and training.
Customer Experience Banker – Glenville Branch (32–35 hrs/wk)
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Cleveland, OH (Glenville Branch)
- Type: Part-time (32–35 hours/week, full benefits eligible)
- Pay: $21.00/hour + incentives
Act as a “financial concierge” for walk-in customers: handle transactions, talk through goals, and match people with the right banking products. Includes full benefits like health insurance, retirement plan, PTO, and paid holidays.
Online Order Filling Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2362
- Location: 1868 Warrensville Center Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$33/hour + bonuses & premiums
Lead the team that picks and stages online grocery and general merchandise orders, making sure orders are accurate and on time. Role comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, education program (tuition paid), and performance incentives.
Member Service Representative – West Park YMCA
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Cleveland
- Location: Cleveland, OH (West Park YMCA)
- Type: Part-time (evenings & weekends at times)
- Pay: Not listed
Work the front desk greeting members, handling phone calls, processing payments, and keeping records up to date. Includes a free YMCA membership, discounts on many Y programs, and access to broader benefits if you move into eligible hours.
Rental Agent
- Employer: Not listed (vehicle rental company)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: In-person (hours not specified)
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
Help customers choose rental vehicles, complete paperwork, and keep cars ready to go, with a mix of customer service and light admin work. Good for someone comfortable on the phone and computer who doesn’t mind some physical tasks.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Cleveland customer service roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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