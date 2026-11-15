Cleveland’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from banks and gas stations to big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: PLANET OF THE VAPES - Cleveland

PLANET OF THE VAPES - Cleveland Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $14.00/hour

Help customers pick vape devices, e-liquids, and accessories, keep displays stocked and clean, and stay on top of new products. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and want to learn the vaping industry; retail experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 3358 Steelyard Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Part-time, Seasonal Pay: $12.00/hour

Work the sales floor, help customers find items, ring at the register, and keep departments neat. Comes with an associate discount, flexible hours, and potential access to dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) based on hours.

Employer: KeyBank

Location: 1500 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Type: Part-time (listed under Full-time category, but role is part-time)

Part-time (listed under Full-time category, but role is part-time) Pay: $18.00–$23.08/hour + incentives

Handle in-person banking transactions, balance your cash drawer, and spot chances to connect customers with bankers for deeper financial help. Great for someone with cash-handling and customer service experience who wants bank benefits and a clear career path.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 7895 York Rd, Parma, OH 44130 (Greater Cleveland)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Support the store manager with staffing, scheduling, cash handling, and daily operations in a busy convenience store. Includes weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: GetGo Café + Market

Location: 3038 W 117th St, Cleveland, OH 44111

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.50–$16.00/hour

Lead front-line staff on your shift, handle cash and daily close-out, help with ordering and merchandising, and keep the store clean and safe. Good step up if you’ve done convenience or retail work and want light supervisory duties.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Run the whole store: sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience for this off-price apparel and home retailer. A strong fit for experienced retail leaders looking for benefits, paid vacation, 401(k), and growth in management.

Employer: Mavis Tire (NTB / Mavis Tires & Brakes)

Location: Beachwood / Greater Cleveland, OH area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Weekly pay + incentives (exact rate not listed)

Supervise shop workflow, help customers choose tires and services, and support techs in a busy automotive service and retail center. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and training.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Cleveland, OH (Glenville Branch)

Type: Part-time (32–35 hours/week, full benefits eligible)

Part-time (32–35 hours/week, full benefits eligible) Pay: $21.00/hour + incentives

Act as a “financial concierge” for walk-in customers: handle transactions, talk through goals, and match people with the right banking products. Includes full benefits like health insurance, retirement plan, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2362

Location: 1868 Warrensville Center Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$33/hour + bonuses & premiums

Lead the team that picks and stages online grocery and general merchandise orders, making sure orders are accurate and on time. Role comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, education program (tuition paid), and performance incentives.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Cleveland

Location: Cleveland, OH (West Park YMCA)

Type: Part-time (evenings & weekends at times)

Part-time (evenings & weekends at times) Pay: Not listed

Work the front desk greeting members, handling phone calls, processing payments, and keeping records up to date. Includes a free YMCA membership, discounts on many Y programs, and access to broader benefits if you move into eligible hours.

Employer: Not listed (vehicle rental company)

Not listed (vehicle rental company) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: In-person (hours not specified)

In-person (hours not specified) Pay: From $17.00/hour

Help customers choose rental vehicles, complete paperwork, and keep cars ready to go, with a mix of customer service and light admin work. Good for someone comfortable on the phone and computer who doesn’t mind some physical tasks.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Cleveland customer service roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.