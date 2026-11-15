Cleveland’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, with strong options from tech to healthcare to finance. If you’re ready to level up your income or move into a more strategic role, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Motion

Location: Cleveland, OH (travel across US/Canada/Mexico)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes healthcare, 401(k), tuition reimbursement)

Lead and mentor a small team while managing large corporate accounts and on-site presentations. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years in sales, strong Excel/PowerPoint skills, and like travel and high-level customer interaction.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Remote in Ohio (and other Midwest states)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $152,000–$190,000 OTE (base + variable + equity eligible)

Sell Samsara’s IoT/telematics platform to mid-market customers with deal sizes around $20K–$100K. Ideal if you have 2+ years full-cycle closing experience, have closed $10K+ ARR deals, and enjoy high-energy prospecting with about 25% travel.

Employer: Principal Financial Group

Location: Remote from Cleveland, OH or Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000–$84,000/year + bonus potential; pension eligible

Partner with sales and brokers to manage a block of group benefits business, handle renewals, and grow new lines. Great for someone with 4+ years in group benefits or account management, strong analytics, and comfort with ~25% travel.

Employer: Pansophic Learning

Location: Listed as Cleveland, OH; role expects you to be within commuting distance of Tysons Corner, VA or Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$225,000/year

Executive-level role owning brand strategy, campaigns, and budget to drive market growth. Best for senior marketers with 10+ years in brand marketing, 5+ years leading teams and budgets, and willingness to travel and work in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (range varies by location; bonus eligible)

Lead integrated marketing strategy, annual/quarterly planning, and performance measurement for internal firm services. A strong match if you have 8+ years in sales/marketing, can turn data into clear marketing plans, and are comfortable influencing senior stakeholders.

Employer: Tri-anim Health Services (Sarnova)

Location: Cleveland, OH (hospital field-based)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $180,000–$190,000 OTE (base + variable)

Grow airway management, anesthesia, and critical care product sales across hospitals, working closely with clinicians and decision-makers. Open to either 3–5+ years of hospital/medical sales or 4+ years acute-care clinical experience (RN, RRT, CRNA, etc.), plus a bachelor’s or equivalent.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often post related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.