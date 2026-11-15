Cleveland is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, arenas, and even airplanes running smoothly. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Unifi Aviation, LLC

Unifi Aviation, LLC Location: Cleveland, OH (Cleveland Hopkins Airport)

Type: Full-time (overnight and P.M. shifts)

(overnight and P.M. shifts) Pay: $17.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: No experience needed and paid training. You’ll clean aircraft interiors, restock supplies, and help keep flights on time, with flight privileges after 30 days, weekly pay, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) for eligible employees.

Employer: Case Western Reserve University

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $65,779 – $83,210/year

Why it’s interesting: Senior role overseeing 34 campus buildings for the College of Arts and Sciences. You’ll lead facilities strategy, manage budgets and staff, and work closely with faculty and campus leaders, with a strong university benefits package including healthcare, retirement, tuition help, PTO, and winter recess.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50 – $23.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role keeping the arena’s buildings and grounds in good shape. You’ll handle repairs, inspections, and routine checks, with access to Aramark’s benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off for eligible employees.

Employer: Harvard Gardens Rehabilitation & Care Center

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: You’ll help keep a nursing and rehab center clean and comfortable for residents, playing a direct role in their daily quality of life in a warm, resident-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.