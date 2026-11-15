Cleveland’s leadership job market is busy right now, from construction and aviation to healthcare and finance tech. If you’re ready to move up, these roles span field-based management to high-level program leadership.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead up to four commercial/industrial electrical projects at once while keeping 100% of projects profitable and clients happy. You’ll handle budgets, schedules, permits, RFIs, and closeout documents, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonus, and relocation.

Note: There is a second posting for this same role; it’s the same position, so apply to just one.

Employer: Cadre Hospice

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($10,000 sign-on bonus)

Run day-to-day operations for a hospice agency while leading an interdisciplinary care team. Ideal for an RN with hospice leadership experience who wants to drive clinical quality, team culture, and financial performance in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Flexjet (working across 4AIR & Everest Fuel teams)

(working across 4AIR & Everest Fuel teams) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role for someone deep into corporate aviation, fuel procurement, and decarbonization. You’ll be the main liaison for a key client, overseeing jet fuel (including SAF), FBO operations, emissions reporting, and long-term sustainability strategy with frequent North American and some international travel.

Employer: Take 5 Oil Change

Location: 4021 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $13.25 – $19.00/hour + weekly bonus

Hands-on leadership on the shop floor, perfect if you have at least 6 months of customer service and some team lead experience. You’ll act as Manager on Duty, coach techs, keep the shop safe and efficient, and grow with paid training, PTO, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and myFlexPay early wage access.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Cleveland, OH (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $150,000 – $200,000/year

Lead major healthcare construction programs from design through closeout, guiding multidisciplinary teams and owning financial performance. Great fit if you have 8+ years in healthcare project/program management, want to influence strategy, and enjoy both delivery and business development.

Employer: Michael Page (employee-owned GC client)

(employee-owned GC client) Location: Greater Cleveland Area

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $115,000 – $135,000 base + guaranteed 10% bonus

Manage ground-up multifamily projects ($10M+; often $30M–$60M) from precon to closeout. This employee-owned contractor offers ESOP, profit-sharing, 3–4 weeks PTO, and $600/month vehicle allowance, plus a clear path to bigger leadership roles.

Employer: Michael Page (employee-owned GC client)

(employee-owned GC client) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $100,000 – $130,000 base + 10% guaranteed bonus

Another multifamily PM track with the same employee-owned GC, focused on $10M+ ground-up projects and office growth. Comes with ESOP, project completion bonuses ($10K–$15K+ annually), $600/month vehicle allowance, 3–4 weeks PTO, 401(k), and strong promotion potential to Senior PM and beyond.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $124,000 – $280,000/year + annual bonus

Lead Oracle EPM implementations for budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting within PwC’s Advisory practice. Best for someone with 7+ years of Oracle finance consulting, strong client-facing skills, and a desire to guide large transformation workstreams with full benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.