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👔 Cleveland Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Cleveland’s leadership job market is busy right now, from construction and aviation to healthcare and finance tech. If you’re ready to move up, these roles span field-based management to high-level program leadership.
Electrical Project Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead up to four commercial/industrial electrical projects at once while keeping 100% of projects profitable and clients happy. You’ll handle budgets, schedules, permits, RFIs, and closeout documents, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonus, and relocation.
Note: There is a second posting for this same role; it’s the same position, so apply to just one.
Executive Director – $10k Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Cadre Hospice
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ($10,000 sign-on bonus)
Run day-to-day operations for a hospice agency while leading an interdisciplinary care team. Ideal for an RN with hospice leadership experience who wants to drive clinical quality, team culture, and financial performance in a mission-driven setting.
Director, Global Account Management & Sustainability
- Employer: Flexjet (working across 4AIR & Everest Fuel teams)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact role for someone deep into corporate aviation, fuel procurement, and decarbonization. You’ll be the main liaison for a key client, overseeing jet fuel (including SAF), FBO operations, emissions reporting, and long-term sustainability strategy with frequent North American and some international travel.
Oil Change Assistant Manager – Shop #140
- Employer: Take 5 Oil Change
- Location: 4021 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $13.25 – $19.00/hour + weekly bonus
Hands-on leadership on the shop floor, perfect if you have at least 6 months of customer service and some team lead experience. You’ll act as Manager on Duty, coach techs, keep the shop safe and efficient, and grow with paid training, PTO, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and myFlexPay early wage access.
Program Director – Healthcare Construction
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Cleveland, OH (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $150,000 – $200,000/year
Lead major healthcare construction programs from design through closeout, guiding multidisciplinary teams and owning financial performance. Great fit if you have 8+ years in healthcare project/program management, want to influence strategy, and enjoy both delivery and business development.
Project Manager – Multifamily – Greater Cleveland Area
- Employer: Michael Page (employee-owned GC client)
- Location: Greater Cleveland Area
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $115,000 – $135,000 base + guaranteed 10% bonus
Manage ground-up multifamily projects ($10M+; often $30M–$60M) from precon to closeout. This employee-owned contractor offers ESOP, profit-sharing, 3–4 weeks PTO, and $600/month vehicle allowance, plus a clear path to bigger leadership roles.
Construction Project Manager – Multifamily
- Employer: Michael Page (employee-owned GC client)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $100,000 – $130,000 base + 10% guaranteed bonus
Another multifamily PM track with the same employee-owned GC, focused on $10M+ ground-up projects and office growth. Comes with ESOP, project completion bonuses ($10K–$15K+ annually), $600/month vehicle allowance, 3–4 weeks PTO, 401(k), and strong promotion potential to Senior PM and beyond.
Oracle Cloud EPM Implementation – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $124,000 – $280,000/year + annual bonus
Lead Oracle EPM implementations for budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting within PwC’s Advisory practice. Best for someone with 7+ years of Oracle finance consulting, strong client-facing skills, and a desire to guide large transformation workstreams with full benefits, PTO, and 401(k).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right leader.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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