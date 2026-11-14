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Cleveland Heights
Food Drive: Fill the Cruiser on Nov. 19
13 days ago
Residents are invited to donate non-perishable food and household items to support the Bishop Pilla Family Center at St. Philomena Communion of Saints Parish on Thursday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grocery Outlet, 12438 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio - City Hall
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