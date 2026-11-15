Maple Heights, say hello to some very special kittens looking for loving homes. All are young, healthy boys who are ready to join a family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: All black

Personality: Described as a "sweetest angel" and a total doll in kitten form

Described as a "sweetest angel" and a total doll in kitten form Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention

Shelter: Livin' for the Meows

Contact: (216) 714-2691

👉 Meet Dr. Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: All black

Personality: Very sweet despite his name, full of kitten energy, loves to play, nap in your lap, and snuggle with siblings

Very sweet despite his name, full of kitten energy, loves to play, nap in your lap, and snuggle with siblings Home needs: Must be adopted with a sibling or go to a home with another friendly kitty

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention

Shelter: Livin' for the Meows

Contact: (216) 714-2691

👉 Meet Monster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: All black

Personality: High-energy, playful, loves to run, play, explore every nook and cranny, and tussle

High-energy, playful, loves to run, play, explore every nook and cranny, and tussle Home needs: Must be adopted with a sibling or go to a home with another friendly kitty

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention

Shelter: Livin' for the Meows

Contact: (216) 714-2691

👉 Meet Red Bull and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange

Personality: A classic orange kitten—go-go-go, very curious, and a quirky little guy

A classic orange kitten—go-go-go, very curious, and a quirky little guy Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention

Shelter: Livin' for the Meows

Contact: (216) 714-2691

👉 Meet Kaa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Personality: A sweet, more polite brother who loves to romp around and explore

A sweet, more polite brother who loves to romp around and explore Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention

Shelter: Livin' for the Meows

Contact: (216) 714-2691

👉 Meet Baloo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maple Heights, OH, consider opening your home to one (or two!) of these kittens. Call Livin' for the Meows at (216) 714-2691 or click the links above to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.