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🐱 Playful Maple Heights Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Maple Heights, say hello to some very special kittens looking for loving homes. All are young, healthy boys who are ready to join a family.
Dr. Pepper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: Described as a "sweetest angel" and a total doll in kitten form
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention
- Shelter: Livin' for the Meows
- Contact: (216) 714-2691
👉 Meet Dr. Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monster
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: Very sweet despite his name, full of kitten energy, loves to play, nap in your lap, and snuggle with siblings
- Home needs: Must be adopted with a sibling or go to a home with another friendly kitty
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention
- Shelter: Livin' for the Meows
- Contact: (216) 714-2691
👉 Meet Monster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Red Bull
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: High-energy, playful, loves to run, play, explore every nook and cranny, and tussle
- Home needs: Must be adopted with a sibling or go to a home with another friendly kitty
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention
- Shelter: Livin' for the Meows
- Contact: (216) 714-2691
👉 Meet Red Bull and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kaa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange
- Personality: A classic orange kitten—go-go-go, very curious, and a quirky little guy
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention
- Shelter: Livin' for the Meows
- Contact: (216) 714-2691
👉 Meet Kaa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baloo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: A sweet, more polite brother who loves to romp around and explore
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on parasite prevention
- Shelter: Livin' for the Meows
- Contact: (216) 714-2691
👉 Meet Baloo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Maple Heights, OH, consider opening your home to one (or two!) of these kittens. Call Livin' for the Meows at (216) 714-2691 or click the links above to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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