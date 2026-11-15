Looking for a feline friend in Parma, OH? These adoptable cats are hoping for safe, loving homes where they can feel secure and cared for.

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Parma, OH)

About Cash:

Cash is described as a bit of a "grumpy old man," but he still has a lot of love to give. He is very close with his sister, who is also listed for adoption, and the owner’s strong wish is that they be adopted together. Due to financial hardship, Cash and his sister need to be rehomed as soon as possible, which is why his fee is so low.

If you can offer a warm, safe home where Cash (and hopefully his sister) can get the care they need, this could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Cash and contact the owner through Adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Parma EAC

Phone: (440) 845-9592

The staff at Brandywine Valley SPCA - Parma EAC are still getting to know Oakley, so her full bio is coming soon. For now, we know she’s a young brown/chocolate kitten looking for a safe, loving home.

Call the shelter to ask about her personality, health, and adoption process, or stop by to meet her in person.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Parma Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (440) 885-8014

Parma Animal Shelter notes that they cannot guarantee a specific cat or kitten will be available during your visit, and they cannot place holds on kittens. If you’re interested in Prius, be sure to fill out an application online on the Parma Animal Shelter website (not on Adoptapet).

Prius is a brown/chocolate kitten who may be a great fit for someone ready for the fun and responsibility of a young cat.

👉 View Prius and start the process on Adoptapet

If you’re in or near Parma, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Share this with friends and family so these pets can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.