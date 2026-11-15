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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Cleveland
Cleveland has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are waiting at Cleveland Animal Protective League and could be your new best friend.
Ricky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aymeric
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Aymeric and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess Donut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Princess Donut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Earthly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Earthly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barbell
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Barbell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Skiing
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Skiing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rolex
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Rolex and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yacht
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Yacht and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fine China
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Fine China and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kendra
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Kendra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kelly
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Kelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Socks
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smoothie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Smoothie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kai
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Kai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mosquito
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Mosquito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Global
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Global and apply to adopt on adoptapet
World Wide
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet World Wide and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bones
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Bones and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Griffith
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
👉 Meet Griffith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Cleveland Animal Protective League at (216) 771-4616 or click through the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.