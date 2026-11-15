Cleveland has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are waiting at Cleveland Animal Protective League and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Aymeric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Princess Donut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Earthly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Barbell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Skiing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Rolex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Yacht and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Fine China and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Kendra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Kelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Smoothie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Kai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Mosquito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Global and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet World Wide and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Bones and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

👉 Meet Griffith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Cleveland Animal Protective League at (216) 771-4616 or click through the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.