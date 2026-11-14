Cleveland’s legal job scene is busy right now, with options from small firms to global companies. Here are a few solid roles if you’re building a career in law or compliance.

Employer: The Skolnick Weiser Law Firm, LLC

The Skolnick Weiser Law Firm, LLC Location: Cleveland, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $70,000 per year (DOE)

Perks: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid sick time, free parking

This is a busy personal injury–only practice looking for an experienced PI paralegal. You’ll handle evidence gathering, organizing files, and working closely with attorneys—great if you want hands-on case work and solid benefits in a small-firm setting.

Employer: Medical Mutual

Medical Mutual Location: Remote, must live in Cleveland/Brooklyn, OH area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perks: Bonus program, 401(k) with match, HSA match, strong medical/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, gym access or reimbursement, business casual

You’ll draft and review health plan contracts and NDAs for large groups, working closely with Legal and other teams. Good fit if you have 2+ years with health insurance contracts and want a mostly work-from-home role with big-company benefits.

Employer: Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation

Location: Cleveland, OH (on-site at HQ)

Type: Full-time, senior in-house counsel

Salary: Commensurate with experience (not listed)

This role leads commercial contracts and global compliance for a multinational manufacturing company. Ideal if you have 8–15+ years’ experience, strong background in FCPA, sanctions, export controls, data privacy, and want to partner directly with leadership on deals, disputes, and compliance programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Cleveland employers are hiring across the legal and compliance space right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.