Cleveland’s engineering scene is busy right now, from steel and manufacturing to safety and land development. Here are several solid roles across experience levels, all based in Cleveland, OH.

Employer: Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Type: Full-time internship/co-op

Full-time internship/co-op Salary: Not listed

Work alongside industry leaders in the steel industry on real maintenance and design projects, from troubleshooting equipment to improving plant operations. Great fit for Electrical Engineering students (sophomore year or above by summer 2027) who want hands-on plant experience and a shot at future full-time roles.

Employer: Integrated Power Services

Integrated Power Services Location: Cleveland, OH (West Service Center)

Cleveland, OH (West Service Center) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $26–$32/hour

Support manufacturing by creating CAD drawings, bills of material, and tooling drawings, and by reverse-engineering customer parts. Ideal if you have manufacturing experience, SolidWorks skills, and want strong training, PTO, 401k match, bonus potential, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Greenbridge

Greenbridge Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the electrical and automation systems in a manufacturing plant—PLC work (Allen-Bradley), VFDs, 110/220/480 VAC, panel wiring, and facility power upgrades. Best for techs with 5+ years in controls/electrical, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort reading and creating detailed electrical drawings.

Employer: CSA Testing & Certification

CSA Testing & Certification Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Evaluate and certify hazardous-location equipment (explosive atmospheres, gas detection, sensors) to standards like IEC 60079, ATEX, IECEx, UL, and CSA. Great for engineers (Electrical or Mechanical) with 3–5+ years in hazardous locations or industrial equipment who enjoy standards, testing, and some travel.

Employer: Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Type: Full-time internship/co-op

Full-time internship/co-op Salary: Not listed

Help keep a major steel producer in compliance with the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and RCRA, plus projects on energy efficiency and waste reduction. A strong match for students in Environmental or Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Biology, or similar, at least at sophomore level by summer 2027.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead geotechnical projects for major land development and infrastructure—manage clients, mentor staff, and design foundations, retaining walls, and excavation support. Best for PEs with 10+ years of geotechnical experience who want leadership responsibility at a nationally ranked firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.