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Cleveland
🏥 Cleveland, OH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Cleveland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big systems, strong outpatient networks, and lots of options from new grad to highly specialized.
Here are several standout openings around the city this week:
Registered Respiratory Therapist – Intensive Care & Resuscitation
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, nights (7:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)
- Pay: $36.75 – $48.55/hour + up to $7,500 sign-on bonus
Work in world-renowned surgical critical care and stepdown units using advanced equipment and protocols. Great fit if you want high-acuity ICU work, strong teamwork, and room to grow.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – up to $2,521/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Cleveland, OH (hospital setting)
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,278 – $2,521/week
Day-shift IR tech role with a national staffing agency offering day-one benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support. Ideal if you have 2–3 years IR experience and want solid travel pay.
Physical Therapist (PT) – Meadow Falls of Richmond
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
- Location: Cleveland, OH (senior living setting)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $42.00 – $54.00/hour
One-on-one senior care, no weekends or holidays, plus PTO, 401(k), insurance, CEUs, and growth bonuses. Great if you enjoy functional, relationship-based therapy with older adults.
Medical Assistant – Family Planning (Old Brooklyn Health Center)
- Employer: Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio
- Location: Cleveland, OH (Old Brooklyn)
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, union position
- Incentive: $1,000 hiring bonus
Support reproductive health visits from check-in to lab work and patient education in a mission-driven, nonjudgmental clinic. Strong benefits, PTO, and extra pay for certified bilingual staff.
Unmasked Surgical Liaison – Ophthalmic Clinical Trials
- Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions
- Location: Cleveland-based, travel across US & Canada
- Type: As-needed, flexible field role
- Pay: Up to $75/hour
Perfect for experienced OR/ophthalmic professionals who like teaching. You’ll train retinal surgeons and OR teams on a cell/gene therapy trial and provide intraoperative support with frequent travel.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – Nights – ~13 Weeks
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: Estimated package listed by agency
Night-shift Med Surg/Tele travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement. Good match if you want flexibility plus strong traveler perks.
Travel X-Ray Tech – Emergency & Surgery – $2,120/week
- Employer: ARMStaffing
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts with every other weekend
- Pay: About $2,120/week
Focus on emergency and surgical imaging, ideally with 5+ years’ experience and Siemens equipment skills. Long contract for those wanting stability plus travel benefits.
Travel X-Ray Tech – $2,283/week
- Employer: PRIDE Health
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel, ~27 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: About $2,283/week
Day-shift general radiology travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full benefits. Nice option if you want a longer contract and a bit higher weekly rate.
New Grad RN Resident – Med/Surg & Telemetry (Fairview Hospital)
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Fairview Hospital, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, days (7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.)
- Pay: $35.50 – $55.60/hour
Magnet hospital nurse residency with a full year of support, coaching, and loan repayment/tuition perks. Great landing spot for new grads wanting strong training in adult Med/Surg and Tele.
Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) – Meadow Falls of Richmond
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: PRN, mostly Monday–Friday
- Pay: $29.00 – $40.00/hour
PRN PTA role in senior living with one-on-one care, mentorship, CEUs, and advancement paths. Good if you want flexible hours and to build experience with older adults.
Dental Hygienist – Modern Tech-Forward Practice
- Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
Provide preventive and periodontal care, radiographs, and patient education in a modern, team-based office. Best for a licensed hygienist who likes tech, detail, and patient-centered care.
Registered Nurse – SNF Dialysis (No On-Call)
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Cleveland/Parma area SNFs (primary site: 5520 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH)
- Type: Full-time, 3 days/week, no on-call
Provide dialysis in skilled nursing facilities with full training provided if you’re new to dialysis. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, and a stable schedule focused on chronic kidney patients.
New Grad RN Resident – Children’s Rehab Hospital
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, three 12-hr night shifts (7:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)
- Pay: $35.50 – $55.60/hour
Pediatric-focused nurse residency across rehab, chronic pain, and complex medical units. Ideal if you love long-term relationships with kids and families plus strong education and loan support.
Certified Anesthesiologist Assistant – Multi-Specialty
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, variable shifts
- Pay: $230,000 – $281,750/year + up to $30,000 sign-on
High-acuity OR environment with loan repayment, CEU support, PSLF eligibility, and strong benefits from day one. Great for experienced CAAs wanting complex cases and academic-level resources.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – Main Campus (Nights)
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, nights (7:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)
- Pay: $36.75 – $48.55/hour + up to $7,500 sign-on
Night-shift RRT role with advanced cardiopulmonary work, ventilator management, and strong autonomy. Good if you want big-system resources and complex cases.
Child Life Specialist – Facility Dog Handler (Inpatient)
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, days (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
- Pay: $47,530 – $72,475/year
Unique role combining child life or recreational therapy with a trained facility dog to support pediatric patients. Perfect if you’re CCLS/CTRS-certified and love psychosocial care plus animal-assisted interventions.
Medical Assistant – Outpatient Neurology (Mellen Center)
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Pay: $19.75 – $27.75/hour
Clinic-based MA role supporting multiple sclerosis patients with both clinical and front-office tasks. Great weekday schedule and exposure to complex neuro care.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – Hillcrest Hospital (Part-Time Nights)
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital
- Location: Mayfield Heights (Cleveland area), OH
- Type: Part-time, nights (6:00 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.)
- Pay: $36.75 – $48.55/hour
Part-time night RRT role at a Magnet hospital with research opportunities, tuition reimbursement, and flexible self-scheduling. Nice option if you want high-level practice without full-time hours.
RN Pre/Post – Ambulatory Surgery (Part-Time)
- Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc.
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Part-time
Pre-op and post-op nursing in an ambulatory surgery center—no inpatient nights. Strong benefits, lots of patient interaction, and a fast-paced but predictable setting.
Physician – Geriatric Medicine (Outpatient)
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a health system)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, outpatient, Monday–Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Pay: $260,000 – $300,000/year (estimate from recruiter)
Health-system employed role with academic ties, focused on adult and aging populations. Ideal for fellowship-trained geriatricians who care about underserved communities and innovative care models.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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