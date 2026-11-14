Cleveland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big systems, strong outpatient networks, and lots of options from new grad to highly specialized.

Here are several standout openings around the city this week:

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, nights (7:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)

Pay: $36.75 – $48.55/hour + up to $7,500 sign-on bonus

Work in world-renowned surgical critical care and stepdown units using advanced equipment and protocols. Great fit if you want high-acuity ICU work, strong teamwork, and room to grow.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Cleveland, OH (hospital setting)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,278 – $2,521/week

Day-shift IR tech role with a national staffing agency offering day-one benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support. Ideal if you have 2–3 years IR experience and want solid travel pay.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Cleveland, OH (senior living setting)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $42.00 – $54.00/hour

One-on-one senior care, no weekends or holidays, plus PTO, 401(k), insurance, CEUs, and growth bonuses. Great if you enjoy functional, relationship-based therapy with older adults.

Employer: Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio

Location: Cleveland, OH (Old Brooklyn)

Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, union position

Incentive: $1,000 hiring bonus

Support reproductive health visits from check-in to lab work and patient education in a mission-driven, nonjudgmental clinic. Strong benefits, PTO, and extra pay for certified bilingual staff.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Location: Cleveland-based, travel across US & Canada

Type: As-needed, flexible field role

Pay: Up to $75/hour

Perfect for experienced OR/ophthalmic professionals who like teaching. You’ll train retinal surgeons and OR teams on a cell/gene therapy trial and provide intraoperative support with frequent travel.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Pay: Estimated package listed by agency

Night-shift Med Surg/Tele travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement. Good match if you want flexibility plus strong traveler perks.

Employer: ARMStaffing

ARMStaffing Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts with every other weekend

Pay: About $2,120/week

Focus on emergency and surgical imaging, ideally with 5+ years’ experience and Siemens equipment skills. Long contract for those wanting stability plus travel benefits.

Employer: PRIDE Health

PRIDE Health Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel, ~27 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: About $2,283/week

Day-shift general radiology travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full benefits. Nice option if you want a longer contract and a bit higher weekly rate.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Location: Fairview Hospital, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, days (7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

Pay: $35.50 – $55.60/hour

Magnet hospital nurse residency with a full year of support, coaching, and loan repayment/tuition perks. Great landing spot for new grads wanting strong training in adult Med/Surg and Tele.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: PRN, mostly Monday–Friday

Pay: $29.00 – $40.00/hour

PRN PTA role in senior living with one-on-one care, mentorship, CEUs, and advancement paths. Good if you want flexible hours and to build experience with older adults.

Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Provide preventive and periodontal care, radiographs, and patient education in a modern, team-based office. Best for a licensed hygienist who likes tech, detail, and patient-centered care.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Cleveland/Parma area SNFs (primary site: 5520 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH)

Type: Full-time, 3 days/week, no on-call

Provide dialysis in skilled nursing facilities with full training provided if you’re new to dialysis. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, and a stable schedule focused on chronic kidney patients.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, three 12-hr night shifts (7:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)

Pay: $35.50 – $55.60/hour

Pediatric-focused nurse residency across rehab, chronic pain, and complex medical units. Ideal if you love long-term relationships with kids and families plus strong education and loan support.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, variable shifts

Pay: $230,000 – $281,750/year + up to $30,000 sign-on

High-acuity OR environment with loan repayment, CEU support, PSLF eligibility, and strong benefits from day one. Great for experienced CAAs wanting complex cases and academic-level resources.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, nights (7:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)

Pay: $36.75 – $48.55/hour + up to $7,500 sign-on

Night-shift RRT role with advanced cardiopulmonary work, ventilator management, and strong autonomy. Good if you want big-system resources and complex cases.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, days (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Pay: $47,530 – $72,475/year

Unique role combining child life or recreational therapy with a trained facility dog to support pediatric patients. Perfect if you’re CCLS/CTRS-certified and love psychosocial care plus animal-assisted interventions.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Pay: $19.75 – $27.75/hour

Clinic-based MA role supporting multiple sclerosis patients with both clinical and front-office tasks. Great weekday schedule and exposure to complex neuro care.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital

Location: Mayfield Heights (Cleveland area), OH

Type: Part-time, nights (6:00 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.)

Pay: $36.75 – $48.55/hour

Part-time night RRT role at a Magnet hospital with research opportunities, tuition reimbursement, and flexible self-scheduling. Nice option if you want high-level practice without full-time hours.

Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc.

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time

Pre-op and post-op nursing in an ambulatory surgery center—no inpatient nights. Strong benefits, lots of patient interaction, and a fast-paced but predictable setting.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a health system)

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, outpatient, Monday–Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pay: $260,000 – $300,000/year (estimate from recruiter)

Health-system employed role with academic ties, focused on adult and aging populations. Ideal for fellowship-trained geriatricians who care about underserved communities and innovative care models.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.