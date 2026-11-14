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Cleveland
📅 Free indoor owl program at North Chagrin Nature Center
2 days ago
📅 Meet a Live Owl at North Chagrin Nature Center
Get an up-close look at a live owl and learn how these nocturnal raptors are such skilled hunters. This is an indoor program focused on the owl’s special hunting adaptations.
- What: “Owls, Hunters of the Night” indoor nature program
- Where: North Chagrin Nature Center (Cleveland Metroparks)
- When: November 14, 2026
- Cost: Free event
It’s a nice option for nature lovers and families who want to learn more about local wildlife without going outside. Check the Cleveland Metroparks site for exact time and to register if required.
More Info: Owls, Hunters of the Night | Cleveland Metroparks
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