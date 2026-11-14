📅 Meet a Live Owl at North Chagrin Nature Center

Get an up-close look at a live owl and learn how these nocturnal raptors are such skilled hunters. This is an indoor program focused on the owl’s special hunting adaptations.

What: “Owls, Hunters of the Night” indoor nature program

“Owls, Hunters of the Night” indoor nature program Where: North Chagrin Nature Center (Cleveland Metroparks)

(Cleveland Metroparks) When: November 14, 2026

Cost: Free event

It’s a nice option for nature lovers and families who want to learn more about local wildlife without going outside. Check the Cleveland Metroparks site for exact time and to register if required.