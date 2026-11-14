Cleveland has several wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Here are some of the pups in our community who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

Debarkus is a handsome young pittie mix with a warm chestnut coat. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love so he can shine. The team at Cleveland APL can share more about his personality, training needs, and whether he’s a match for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Debarkus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Cleveland Animal Care & Control

Phone: (216) 664-3476

Nighthawk is a young puppy with striking black-and-white markings. As a baby, he’ll need patient training, socialization, and a routine to grow into a well-mannered adult dog. The staff at Cleveland Animal Care & Control can tell you more about his energy level and what kind of home he’ll do best in.

👉 Meet Nighthawk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Cleveland Animal Care & Control

Phone: (216) 664-3476

China VII is a young female pittie mix with a classic black-and-white coat. She’s ready for a home that can offer structure, exercise, and affection. Reach out to Cleveland Animal Care & Control to learn more about her temperament and whether she’s a good fit for your household.

👉 Meet China VII and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler

Rottweiler Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden markings

Black with brown/red/golden markings Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cleveland, OH)

Contact via listing: Use the contact form on his Adoptapet page

Clyde is an energetic, rough-and-tumble Rottweiler who loves to play and needs plenty of exercise and structure.

From his owner’s description:

He enjoys walks and playtime and likes to stay close by your side.

He is protective and strong-willed , so he needs an experienced, confident handler.

, so he needs an experienced, confident handler. He is food aggressive, so he should be left alone during meals and placed with someone who can manage this safely.

Clyde’s current owner’s schedule has become too busy, and they want him to have more time, freedom, and attention than they can give. If you’re familiar with large working breeds and can offer consistent training and boundaries, Clyde may be a great match.

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

Charles is a chocolate-colored adult pittie mix looking for a stable, loving home. Adult dogs often settle into routines more quickly than puppies, and the team at Cleveland APL can share what they’ve learned about his behavior, training, and any special needs.

👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Cleveland Animal Care & Control

Phone: (216) 664-3476

Stepinwolf is an adult pittie mix with bold black-and-white markings. As a grown dog, he may already have some manners and routines in place. Contact Cleveland Animal Care & Control to ask about his personality, how he does on leash, and whether he’s suited to your home and lifestyle.

👉 Meet Stepinwolf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Cleveland pups. Call the shelters listed above or visit their websites to ask about meet-and-greets, adoption fees, and what each dog needs to thrive.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.