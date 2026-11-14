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Cleveland
📅 Holiday Open House Weekend in Downtown Cleveland
12 days ago
📅 Holiday shopping weekend in downtown Cleveland
Kick off the holiday season at Downtown Cleveland’s Open House Weekend on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, 2026 in historic downtown Cleveland.
Local retailers will have:
- Festive décor and new holiday merchandise
- Seasonal specials, exclusive promotions, and giveaways
- Refreshments and extended shopping hours
It’s a fun weekend for families, friends, and visitors to find unique gifts and support local businesses.
Just head to downtown Cleveland either day to browse the shops, enjoy the holiday atmosphere, and take advantage of the special offers.
More Info: Nov. 14-15: Downtown Cleveland’s Open House Weeken...
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