Cleveland neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from holiday decor to baby gear and digital goodies. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Digital downloads (printables and activity kits)

Location: Parma North, Cleveland, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor is sharing a link to DestinyDealz, a shop with affordable digital downloads you can print at home. Offerings include:

Educational printables for kids

Reading, writing & vocabulary resources

Life skills and organization guides

Party games and entertainment kits

Creative activities for home and classroom

Writing and publishing workbooks

Holiday and seasonal activities

You’ll download and print these yourself, so there’s no physical pickup needed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Artificial Christmas tree, about 7 feet tall

Location: Lyndhurst near Cedar, Cleveland, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

Condition: Described as very nice and in great condition

This neighbor is giving away a Home Depot artificial Christmas tree that originally cost around $200. It comes in a box and is easy to assemble in 3 pieces. The poster tried to donate it to Goodwill, but they don’t accept trees, so they’re offering it free instead.

The owner will meet you at an agreed-upon location to hand it off, so you won’t need to go to their home. A photo was found of the tree, but it’s not guaranteed to be in the listing when you view it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pink baby bassinet with mesh sides

Location: Euclid Creek, Cleveland, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

Condition: Gently used, kept at grandma’s house and barely used

This is a pink baby bassinet with mesh sides for breathability, great for airflow and visibility. It was kept at grandma’s house, so it didn’t see much use. The poster mentions various baby items included and says they may have an extra bassinet pad as well.

Listing notes PPU (porch pick up), so you’ll likely pick it up from the poster’s porch after arranging a time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Cleveland tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful for you or a friend, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.