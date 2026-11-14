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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Cleveland Right Now
Cleveland neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from holiday decor to baby gear and digital goodies. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.
Digital Printables & Resources from DestinyDealz
Item: Digital downloads (printables and activity kits)
Location: Parma North, Cleveland, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
This neighbor is sharing a link to DestinyDealz, a shop with affordable digital downloads you can print at home. Offerings include:
- Educational printables for kids
- Reading, writing & vocabulary resources
- Life skills and organization guides
- Party games and entertainment kits
- Creative activities for home and classroom
- Writing and publishing workbooks
- Holiday and seasonal activities
You’ll download and print these yourself, so there’s no physical pickup needed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Early Free Christmas Tree
Item: Artificial Christmas tree, about 7 feet tall
Location: Lyndhurst near Cedar, Cleveland, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Condition: Described as very nice and in great condition
This neighbor is giving away a Home Depot artificial Christmas tree that originally cost around $200. It comes in a box and is easy to assemble in 3 pieces. The poster tried to donate it to Goodwill, but they don’t accept trees, so they’re offering it free instead.
The owner will meet you at an agreed-upon location to hand it off, so you won’t need to go to their home. A photo was found of the tree, but it’s not guaranteed to be in the listing when you view it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pink Baby Bassinet
Item: Pink baby bassinet with mesh sides
Location: Euclid Creek, Cleveland, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Condition: Gently used, kept at grandma’s house and barely used
This is a pink baby bassinet with mesh sides for breathability, great for airflow and visibility. It was kept at grandma’s house, so it didn’t see much use. The poster mentions various baby items included and says they may have an extra bassinet pad as well.
Listing notes PPU (porch pick up), so you’ll likely pick it up from the poster’s porch after arranging a time.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Cleveland tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful for you or a friend, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.