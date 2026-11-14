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Cleveland
🚌 Multiple Cleveland Transportation Jobs From $16–$3K/Week
12 days ago
Cleveland’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and traffic roles open right now.
Delivery Driver – Akron Route (Part‑Time)
- Employer: Modern Milkman
- Location: Based near Akron, OH (listed under Cleveland area)
- Pay: $19/hour, weekly pay
- Type: Part‑time (minimum 2 shifts, 5am–3pm)
- Early‑morning routes delivering local food, with flexible hours, training, staff discount, holiday pay, and medical benefits. Good fit if you want extra income with room to grow into more hours.
Class A CDL Driver – Environmental Services
- Employer: Clean Harbors / EnviroServe
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Pay: $23–$30/hour
- Type: Full‑time
- Drive vacuum trucks, roll‑offs and more while helping with hazardous waste clean‑up. Offers health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid training, and growth opportunities. Class A CDL required; Hazmat/Tanker within 90 days.
Traffic Coordinator – MetroHealth Medical Center
- Employer: Towne Park
- Location: Cleveland, OH (MetroHealth Medical Center)
- Pay: $16/hour
- Type: Part‑time, Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends
- Direct traffic and help patients and visitors with a daytime schedule (5am–1pm or 12pm–7pm). No experience needed; medical benefits available and 401(k) access.
Truck Driver – Local Box Truck & Flatbed
- Employer: Great Lakes Piping LLC
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Pay: $2,400–$3,100 per week
- Type: Full‑time, in‑person
- Local driving plus loading/unloading and shop work (moving materials, cleaning shop/trucks). Strong weekly pay if you like hands‑on work and staying local.
CDL Class A or B – Equipment Technician Journey
- Employer: MPW Environmental Services
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Pay: Not listed (competitive; CDL strongly preferred)
- Type: Likely full‑time (field‑based)
- Operate and transport industrial cleaning equipment (water blasting, vacuum systems), do light repairs, and support field crews. Manual‑transmission truck skills needed; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, VTO, and training.
Valet Driver – Hotel Cleveland
- Employer: Towne Park
- Location: Cleveland, OH (Hotel Cleveland)
- Pay: $9.30–$13/hour + about $9–$11/hour in tips
- Type: Part‑time, weekdays/weekends/holidays, all shifts
- Park and retrieve guest vehicles, help with luggage, and give directions in a hotel setting. No experience needed; benefits available for part‑time and full‑time staff.
Amazon Delivery Driver – Company Van Provided
- Employer: Timmer Group LLC
- Location: Cleveland, OH (10801 Madison Ave)
- Pay: From $22.75/hour + bonuses
- Type: Full‑time (4×10s) or Part‑time (2–3 days/week), day shift
- Deliver Amazon packages in a company van (no personal vehicle needed). Includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and shoe credit. Must be 21+ with valid license and clean record.
Box Truck Driver – Donations & Retail Support
- Employer: Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Pay: $17.50/hour
- Type: Full‑time, hourly
- Drive box trucks on set routes between donation centers and stores, load/unload, and help on the dock. DOT physical and drug testing required; comes with daily pay option, PTO, retirement with match, and low‑cost medical/dental/vision for full‑timers.
If one of these fits your schedule and license, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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