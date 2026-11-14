Cleveland’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and traffic roles open right now.

Employer: Modern Milkman

Modern Milkman Location: Based near Akron, OH (listed under Cleveland area)

Based near (listed under Cleveland area) Pay: $19/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Type: Part‑time (minimum 2 shifts, 5am–3pm )

Part‑time (minimum 2 shifts, ) Early‑morning routes delivering local food, with flexible hours, training, staff discount, holiday pay, and medical benefits. Good fit if you want extra income with room to grow into more hours.

Employer: Clean Harbors / EnviroServe

Location: Cleveland, OH

Pay: $23–$30/hour

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Drive vacuum trucks, roll‑offs and more while helping with hazardous waste clean‑up. Offers health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid training, and growth opportunities. Class A CDL required; Hazmat/Tanker within 90 days.

Employer: Towne Park

Location: Cleveland, OH (MetroHealth Medical Center)

(MetroHealth Medical Center) Pay: $16/hour

Type: Part‑time, Monday–Friday , no nights or weekends

Part‑time, , no nights or weekends Direct traffic and help patients and visitors with a daytime schedule (5am–1pm or 12pm–7pm). No experience needed; medical benefits available and 401(k) access.

Employer: Great Lakes Piping LLC

Location: Cleveland, OH

Pay: $2,400–$3,100 per week

Type: Full‑time, in‑person

Full‑time, in‑person Local driving plus loading/unloading and shop work (moving materials, cleaning shop/trucks). Strong weekly pay if you like hands‑on work and staying local.

Employer: MPW Environmental Services

Location: Cleveland, OH

Pay: Not listed (competitive; CDL strongly preferred)

Not listed (competitive; CDL strongly preferred) Type: Likely full‑time (field‑based)

Likely full‑time (field‑based) Operate and transport industrial cleaning equipment (water blasting, vacuum systems), do light repairs, and support field crews. Manual‑transmission truck skills needed; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, VTO, and training.

Employer: Towne Park

Location: Cleveland, OH (Hotel Cleveland)

(Hotel Cleveland) Pay: $9.30–$13/hour + about $9–$11/hour in tips

Type: Part‑time, weekdays/weekends/holidays, all shifts

Part‑time, weekdays/weekends/holidays, all shifts Park and retrieve guest vehicles, help with luggage, and give directions in a hotel setting. No experience needed; benefits available for part‑time and full‑time staff.

Employer: Timmer Group LLC

Location: Cleveland, OH (10801 Madison Ave)

(10801 Madison Ave) Pay: From $22.75/hour + bonuses

From + bonuses Type: Full‑time (4×10s) or Part‑time (2–3 days/week), day shift

Full‑time (4×10s) or Part‑time (2–3 days/week), day shift Deliver Amazon packages in a company van (no personal vehicle needed). Includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and shoe credit. Must be 21+ with valid license and clean record.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio

Location: Cleveland, OH

Pay: $17.50/hour

Type: Full‑time, hourly

Full‑time, hourly Drive box trucks on set routes between donation centers and stores, load/unload, and help on the dock. DOT physical and drug testing required; comes with daily pay option, PTO, retirement with match, and low‑cost medical/dental/vision for full‑timers.

If one of these fits your schedule and license, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.