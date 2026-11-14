Cleveland’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hospitals to factories to trucking yards. If you like keeping products and freight moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Cleveland, OH (Main Campus)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18.88–$28.80/hour

Schedule: Tue–Thu 6:00am–2:30pm; Fri–Sat 5:00am–1:30pm

This is a lead role in hospital materials management—coordinating inventory, resolving shipping issues, handling recalls, and backing up the site leader. Good fit if you have 3+ years in inventory control or an associate degree in Supply Chain and want a path into higher supply chain roles inside a top hospital.

Employer: ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, LLC

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll build and adjust production schedules so Coke products are made on time, with the right inventory and materials in place. Great for someone with 3+ years in production/supply planning or manufacturing who likes data, ERP systems, and cross-team work in a fast-moving plant.

Employer: Fives Intralogistics / Fives North American Combustion, Inc.

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, permanent Salary: Not listed

This role blends international logistics and customer service—quoting and entering export orders in SAP, arranging global shipments, and handling export documents and compliance checks. Ideal if you have 2+ years in international logistics/export operations and know export rules and INCOTERMS.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Cleveland, OH (Fairview Hospital)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $15.00–$18.44/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:00am–3:30pm

You’ll keep the Sterile Processing Department stocked with supplies and linen, using an inventory system and moving product from dock to clinical areas. Good entry point if you have basic computer skills and some materials or warehouse experience and want steady daytime hours in healthcare.

Employer: Regal Rexnord

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Salary: $17–$19/hour

You’ll verify inbound and outbound shipments, load/unload trucks, keep packing materials stocked, and enter transactions in the system. Great for someone with shipping/receiving experience and a valid driver’s license who wants benefits starting day one and room to grow in manufacturing.

Employer: Allegiant Intermodal

Location: Cleveland, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20–$25/hour (about 40 hours/week)

You’ll dispatch drivers, plan routes, update shipment info, and keep customers and drivers informed for intermodal freight. Best for someone with intermodal dispatch experience, strong phone skills, and comfort with transportation management systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.