Cleveland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from arts nonprofits to global tech and logistics giants. Here are several solid roles, whether you’re early in your career or already selling into the C‑suite.

Employer: Piano Cleveland

Location: Cleveland, OH (Shaker Heights office, mostly remote)

Type: Part-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $40/hour, ~10 hrs/week to start (up to 20 hrs/week, especially March–August)

Hands-on digital role supporting one of the world’s top piano competitions. You’ll design graphics, update a WordPress site, run Google & Meta ads, and support social campaigns—great if you like detail work, arts/nonprofit missions, and flexible remote hours.

Employer: EY

Location: Cleveland, OH (national role, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time, quota-carrying executive sales

Base Salary (US): $221,410 – $280,070 plus incentive plan

Senior hunter role selling ServiceNow-powered transformations into industrial, manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and mobility clients. You’ll originate net-new deals, co-sell with ServiceNow, and lead complex pursuits—ideal if you have 10+ years enterprise sales and deep ServiceNow experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Cleveland, OH (global role, some travel)

Type: Full-time, global presales leadership

Base Salary (US, all other locations incl. Cleveland): $165,700 – $328,100

Global presales leader role shaping big cloud and AI platform deals with Microsoft. You’ll define presales strategy, help win complex pursuits, and turn Azure/AI solutions into clear business value—great for someone with 8+ years presales/enterprise tech sales and strong Microsoft ecosystem chops.

Employer: EY

Location: Cleveland, OH (global role, some travel)

Type: Full-time, global presales leadership

Base Salary (US, all other locations incl. Cleveland): $165,700 – $328,100

Similar level to the Cloud & AI role, but focused on AI business solutions. You’ll lead global presales strategy, shape high-value AI deals, and build reusable assets and playbooks—good fit if you can translate AI capabilities into boardroom-ready stories.

Employer: CareerBridge

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Compensation: Competitive base + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level friendly role helping run campaigns for clients in retail, telecom, and services. Expect a mix of promo/event support, basic reporting, and customer outreach—nice if you want hands-on experience in campaign coordination and sales-focused marketing.

Employer: CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Location: Remote (must be based in the Midwest; Cleveland eligible)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Competitive package + bonus/commission, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, etc.)

Strategic growth role building out CRST’s flatbed and brokerage agent network. You’ll recruit agents and fleet owners, win new freight customers, and own top-line revenue—best for someone with transportation/logistics sales experience and a business-builder mindset.

Employer: Marsh / Mercer

Location: Cleveland, OH (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office or with clients)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $97,000 – $194,500 plus performance-based incentives

High-level B2B sales role selling workforce and total rewards solutions into mid-to-large organizations. Strong fit if you can walk through your funnel, have a history of beating quota, and want a big-name brand to help you reach the C-suite.

Employer: Fives Landis Corp. – CITCO Tools

Location: Concord Twp., OH (Cleveland area)

Type: Full-time, inside sales/technical support

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 (based on experience)

Technical product and sales-support role for high-precision cutting tools. You’ll support the sales team, quote jobs, visit customer sites, and help improve product performance—great if you have machining or tooling experience and like mixing applications work with customer contact.

(Note: This Product Specialist role appears twice under slightly different employer naming; it’s the same position, listed once here.)

Employer: Marsh (Victor)

Location: Cleveland, OH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $91,000 – $182,000 plus potential incentives

Product marketing lead role focused on positioning, go-to-market, sales enablement, and competitive intel. Good match if you enjoy turning complex products into clear messaging and building content and campaigns that support sales.

Employer: The Euclid Chemical Company

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,500 plus annual bonus program

Hands-on content and channel role supporting a long-established construction products brand. You’ll manage social media, web content, video/photo, email, and advertising coordination—nice fit for early-career marketers with strong writing and digital production skills.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and get an application in while they’re fresh—Cleveland roles like these tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.