Cleveland has a steady flow of security and safety openings right now, from corporate safety leadership to hands-on patrol work. If you like keeping people and places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, LLC

ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, LLC Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the health and safety program for a major Coca-Cola bottler, shaping policies, audits, and training across multiple sites. This is a good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3–5 years of safety leadership, and are comfortable with OSHA compliance and 60% travel.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US

GardaWorld Security Services US Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. (3rd shift)

Watch cameras, write reports, and respond to issues at an apartment site while earning $19/hour plus benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays. Great if you have strong observation and tech skills and want steady nights with a global security company.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US

GardaWorld Security Services US Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Salary: $19/hour

Shifts Available: Shift 1: Sat–Sun 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. , Thu–Fri 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. (full-time) Shift 2: Sat–Wed 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. (full-time) Shift 3: Sun–Wed 12 a.m. – 8 a.m. (full-time) Shift 4: Thu–Sat 12 a.m. – 8 a.m. (part-time)



Monitor access and surveillance systems, patrol, and document incidents while choosing a shift that fits your life. You’ll get benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and free uniform, plus room to grow inside GardaWorld.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17/hour

Schedule: Sun 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. (with option to pick up extra shifts)

Patrol campus buildings and walkways, respond to incidents, and support students and staff in a customer-service focused role. You get a fixed weekly shift plus the chance to claim extra shifts for more hours, with access to benefits, training, and growth toward full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17/hour

Schedule: Mon, Fri, Sat, Sun 11 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Provide overnight patrols at a financial institution office, keeping an eye on access points, parking areas, and building safety. This role offers steady night hours, paid training, and access to health benefits, retirement plan, and employee discounts.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Cleveland security roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.