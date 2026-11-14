Cleveland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level sewing to skilled maintenance and CNC work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady hours, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Wabtec Corporation

Wabtec Corporation Location: Cleveland, OH (Cleveland Service Center)

(Cleveland Service Center) Pay: $25.46/hour (note: posting also mentions $20.95/hour ; confirm with employer)

(note: posting also mentions ; confirm with employer) Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm)

Work on alternators and generators for locomotives: dismantling, cleaning, repairing, and rebuilding components. Great fit if you have at least 1 year in manufacturing, can read electrical schematics, and want strong benefits from day one (medical, vision, 401k match, free steel-toe boots).

Employer: Talently (recruiting for a manufacturing company)

Talently (recruiting for a manufacturing company) Location: Cleveland, OH (On-site)

Pay: Highly competitive base + bonus + full benefits (exact numbers not listed)

(exact numbers not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead the maintenance and engineering team, own preventive maintenance programs, and drive automation and process improvements. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s or Master’s in Mechanical/Electromechanical Engineering and solid experience with CMMS, risk assessments, and process-industry maintenance.

Employer: National Safety Apparel

Location: Cleveland, OH

Pay: $17/hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Join a team making safety gear for workers across the country. You’ll sew garments in a team-based cluster, stand most of the day, and get on-the-job training, plus a long list of benefits (medical, PTO, 10 paid holidays, bonuses, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: National Safety Apparel

Location: Cleveland, OH

Pay: $16/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Similar to the 2nd shift role but on days. Good for someone who can stand all day, likes steady, repetitive work, and wants strong benefits with room to grow in a stable, U.S.-based manufacturer.

Employer: Regal Rexnord (Nook Brand)

Location: Cleveland, OH (On-site)

Pay: $19/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Entry-level assembly role building products to print specs and using basic measuring tools. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits starting day one, 401(k) with match, and growth in a global manufacturer.

Employer: PSI

Location: Listed as Cleveland, OH (company notes work in Cuyahoga Falls area)

Listed as (company notes work in Cuyahoga Falls area) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Technical role focused on super precision rolling element bearings in high-speed rotating equipment. You’ll oversee service facility work, mentor repair techs, analyze failures, and support sales with technical input. Best for someone with a strong mechanical/electromechanical background and bearing engineering experience.

Employer: WissenPro

Location: Cleveland, OH (work on-site in Valley City, OH)

Pay: $20–$35/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift

Run INDEX CNC machines doing setup, turning, tooling changes, offsets, and quality checks with micrometers and gauges. This one requires direct INDEX CNC experience—general CNC background alone isn’t enough.

Employer: Oliver Inc.

Location: Cleveland, OH

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Hands-on role keeping presses and packaging equipment running: troubleshooting, rebuilding, machining, and welding. A strong match if you have 5+ years mechanical experience in manufacturing, can run lathes and mills, and like solving equipment problems on the floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers train and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.