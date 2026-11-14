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Cleveland
🍽️ Multiple Cleveland Hospitality Jobs, Up to $95K+ and $30/hr
12 days ago
Cleveland’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from downtown hotels to local restaurants and events. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of guests, this week has some strong options.
Cook – Food Services (Day/Evening)
- Employer: The MetroHealth System
- Location: Cleveland, OH (MetroHealth Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time, 80 biweekly hours, day/evening, rotating weekends & holidays
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll prep and cook high-volume, restaurant-quality meals for patients and staff in a modern hospital kitchen, with stable hours, PTO, and benefits. Requires food safety certification (or within 90 days) and 1+ year of high-volume cooking experience.
Deli/Bakery Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: South Euclid, OH (Supercenter #2362)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$33/hour + potential hourly premiums & performance incentives
Lead the deli/bakery team, prep food, stock, and keep food safety on point while helping customers at the counter. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid for eligible programs).
PM Housekeeping Supervisor – Hilton Cleveland Downtown
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Cleveland, OH (Downtown)
- Type: Full-time, PM shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise room attendants and housepersons, check room readiness, and coordinate with maintenance to keep a large downtown hotel running smoothly. Hilton highlights strong travel perks (deeply discounted rooms), PTO, health benefits, and stock purchase options for team members.
Morning Bartender
- Employer: The Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Part-time, mornings, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Open the bar and set the tone for the day by making cocktails, coffee drinks, and more while handling orders and payments. Good fit if you have bartending and POS experience and want hotel perks like employee discounts and a referral program.
Food Runner – Masa & Agave (Westin Cleveland Downtown)
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Westin Cleveland Downtown)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17/hour + tipped/service charge eligible
Support the restaurant team by running food, clearing and resetting tables, and keeping stations stocked so service stays fast and smooth. Comes with hotel/restaurant benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and hotel room discounts.
General Manager I – QSR Restaurant
- Employer: HMSHost by Avolta
- Location: Cleveland, OH (likely airport/transport hub)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $52,196–$57,201/year
Run a quick-service restaurant or small cluster of locations with up to $5M in sales, owning staffing, P&L, operations, and guest experience. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths.
Head / Executive Chef – Bartleby
- Employer: Uncle Hospitality Group
- Location: Cleveland, OH (Downtown – former Crop space)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$95,000/year
Lead the kitchen at Bartleby: run the line, manage food and labor costs, handle purchasing and inventory, and create seasonal menu items. Ideal for a motivated chef with 2+ years at Sous Chef level or higher and a passion for high-end, chef-driven dining.
Restaurant & Bar Manager – DoubleTree Tudor Arms
- Employer: Ivy Hospitality
- Location: Cleveland, OH (DoubleTree Tudor Arms Hotel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay range based on experience (not specified)
Oversee daily restaurant and bar operations, guest experience, beverage program, inventory, and staff training in a historic hotel setting. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) eligibility after 90 days, and a range of voluntary insurance options.
Event Setup Staff
- Employer: MAD Events & Advertising
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $25.44–$30.64/hour
Hands-on role setting up tables, chairs, signage, and displays so events run smoothly, with loading/unloading and on-site support. Offers paid training, a flexible schedule, PTO, 401(k) matching, and dental insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Cleveland employers are hiring fast, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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