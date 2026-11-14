Cleveland’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from downtown hotels to local restaurants and events. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of guests, this week has some strong options.

Employer: The MetroHealth System

The MetroHealth System Location: Cleveland, OH (MetroHealth Medical Center)

(MetroHealth Medical Center) Type: Full-time, 80 biweekly hours , day/evening, rotating weekends & holidays

Full-time, , day/evening, rotating weekends & holidays Salary: Not listed

You’ll prep and cook high-volume, restaurant-quality meals for patients and staff in a modern hospital kitchen, with stable hours, PTO, and benefits. Requires food safety certification (or within 90 days) and 1+ year of high-volume cooking experience.

Employer: Walmart

Location: South Euclid, OH (Supercenter #2362)

South Euclid, OH (Supercenter #2362) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20–$33/hour + potential hourly premiums & performance incentives

Lead the deli/bakery team, prep food, stock, and keep food safety on point while helping customers at the counter. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid for eligible programs).

Employer: Hilton

Location: Cleveland, OH (Downtown)

(Downtown) Type: Full-time, PM shifts

Full-time, PM shifts Salary: Not listed

Supervise room attendants and housepersons, check room readiness, and coordinate with maintenance to keep a large downtown hotel running smoothly. Hilton highlights strong travel perks (deeply discounted rooms), PTO, health benefits, and stock purchase options for team members.

Employer: The Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel

The Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time, mornings, on-site

Part-time, mornings, on-site Salary: Not listed

Open the bar and set the tone for the day by making cocktails, coffee drinks, and more while handling orders and payments. Good fit if you have bartending and POS experience and want hotel perks like employee discounts and a referral program.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Westin Cleveland Downtown)

(The Westin Cleveland Downtown) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17/hour + tipped/service charge eligible

Support the restaurant team by running food, clearing and resetting tables, and keeping stations stocked so service stays fast and smooth. Comes with hotel/restaurant benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and hotel room discounts.

Employer: HMSHost by Avolta

Location: Cleveland, OH (likely airport/transport hub)

(likely airport/transport hub) Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: $52,196–$57,201/year

Run a quick-service restaurant or small cluster of locations with up to $5M in sales, owning staffing, P&L, operations, and guest experience. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Uncle Hospitality Group

Location: Cleveland, OH (Downtown – former Crop space)

(Downtown – former Crop space) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$95,000/year

Lead the kitchen at Bartleby: run the line, manage food and labor costs, handle purchasing and inventory, and create seasonal menu items. Ideal for a motivated chef with 2+ years at Sous Chef level or higher and a passion for high-end, chef-driven dining.

Employer: Ivy Hospitality

Location: Cleveland, OH (DoubleTree Tudor Arms Hotel)

(DoubleTree Tudor Arms Hotel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Pay range based on experience (not specified)

Oversee daily restaurant and bar operations, guest experience, beverage program, inventory, and staff training in a historic hotel setting. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) eligibility after 90 days, and a range of voluntary insurance options.

Employer: MAD Events & Advertising

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $25.44–$30.64/hour

Hands-on role setting up tables, chairs, signage, and displays so events run smoothly, with loading/unloading and on-site support. Offers paid training, a flexible schedule, PTO, 401(k) matching, and dental insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Cleveland employers are hiring fast, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.