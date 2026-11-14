Cleveland’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, property, and industrial projects. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here with solid pay and growth paths.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Remote – can be based in Cleveland, OH (U.S.-wide)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $185,000 – $250,000/year

Senior executive role helping lead AECOM’s national remediation construction practice—shaping strategy, financial performance, and major environmental cleanup projects. Ideal if you have 10–15+ years in environmental remediation or construction and want a high-impact, travel-heavy leadership position with a global firm.

Employer: Fives North American Combustion, Inc.

Location: Cleveland, OH (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead complex, build-to-order projects for heavy manufacturing combustion systems, from scope and scheduling to budgets and change orders. Good fit if you have 7+ years of project management in low-volume, high-mix manufacturing and are comfortable with ERP tools like Oracle or SAP.

Employer: CBTS

Location: Cleveland, OH (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year

Senior PM role running specialized building envelope projects, including custom curtain walls and structural glass systems. Great if you’ve managed construction projects before and want to own schedule, budget, and quality on high-visibility commercial builds.

Employer: The NRP Group

Location: Cleveland, OH (Via Sana affordable community)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Around $58,000 – $60,000/year (DOE)

Hands-on property leadership role overseeing an affordable housing community—budget, leasing, resident experience, and team management. Best for someone with 5+ years in property management and experience with LIHTC/Section 42 rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.