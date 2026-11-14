Cleveland’s charter and community schools are hiring across the board right now—from classroom aides to building leaders. If you’re looking to grow your education career, there are several solid full-time options with benefits.

Employer: ACCEL Schools (University of Cleveland Preparatory School)

ACCEL Schools (University of Cleveland Preparatory School) Location: Cleveland, OH (Asiatown)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,000 – $52,800/year

Teach 3rd grade in a college-prep EK–8 charter with small classes, tech, arts, and CTE options. Good fit if you have an Ohio teaching license and want a positive, growth-focused environment with solid health, retirement, and PTO benefits.

Employer: ACCEL Schools

Location: Cleveland, OH (Buckeye–Shaker area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,500 – $55,000/year

Support K–8 students with IEPs in an arts-focused, college-prep charter. You’ll co-teach, write and run IEPs, and use data and behavior plans to help students grow academically and socially.

Employer: ACCEL Schools

Location: Cleveland, OH (Euclid/Northeast Cleveland)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,500 – $55,000/year

Work in an award-winning K–8 charter where SEL is built into daily life. Ideal if you’re licensed, comfortable with inclusion/co-teaching, and want to focus on both academics and social-emotional growth.

Employer: ACCEL Schools

Location: Cleveland, OH (Warrensville Heights area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,500 – $55,000/year

Join a top-performing EK–8 STEAM charter serving the Heights communities. You’ll handle assessments, IEPs, and behavior plans while collaborating closely with teachers and families.

Employer: ACCEL Schools / Constellation Schools

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $15.00/hour

Support students one-on-one and in small groups, especially those with special needs, in award-winning charter schools. Good for licensed aides who are patient, flexible, and comfortable with some physical demands.

Employer: ACCEL Schools

Location: Cleveland, OH (Warrensville Heights area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $14.50/hour

Help teachers with lessons, classroom management, and school events at a high-performing STEAM-focused EK–8 school. Great entry point if you have some college or have passed the paraprofessional exam.

Employer: ACCEL Schools

Location: Cleveland, OH (Tremont)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000/year

Lead an EK–12 college-prep charter with separate K–8 and high school campuses. This role covers instructional leadership, staff coaching, operations, and community engagement—ideal for licensed principals with urban leadership experience.

Employer: The Intergenerational Schools

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,250 – $54,600/year

Teach in a small-class, multiage K–4 setting where intergenerational learning and SEL are central. Perfect if you hold (or are working toward) an Ohio Early Childhood license and like workshop-style teaching and strong coaching support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these networks hire for multiple grades and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.