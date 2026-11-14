Cleveland has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from hospitals to banks to big-box retail. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Cleveland, OH (Main Campus / Cole Eye)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.75 – $21.65/hour

Front-desk style role where you greet patients and families, handle check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, and MyChart sign-ups. Good fit if you have customer service or medical office experience and want a long-term path inside a major healthcare system.

Employer: Fives North American Combustion, Inc.

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time (permanent)

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role supporting industrial customers: answering questions, entering quotes and orders (domestic and export), tracking shipments, and working in an SAP system. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) with 6% match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2073

Location: 10000 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Lead the apparel area: help customers on the sales floor, keep racks and displays in shape, and move new stock out. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: MAD Events & Advertising

Location: Cleveland, OH (in-person events)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.42 – $30.61/hour

Face-to-face event role where you talk with customers at live promotions, help with registrations, and support event setup and breakdown. Offers paid training, weekly pay, performance incentives, and benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: KeyBank

Location: 1500 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Type: Part-time (branch-based)

Pay: $18.00 – $23.08/hour, plus incentive pay

In-branch banking role handling cash transactions, helping clients with accounts, and spotting chances to connect them with a banker for deeper financial needs. Includes access to KeyBank benefits and a clear path to grow in retail banking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles you can browse once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.