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🛒 Cleveland customer service jobs with multiple $20+/hr roles
Cleveland has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from hospitals to banks to big-box retail. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Patient Service Specialist – Main Campus
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Cleveland, OH (Main Campus / Cole Eye)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.75 – $21.65/hour
Front-desk style role where you greet patients and families, handle check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, and MyChart sign-ups. Good fit if you have customer service or medical office experience and want a long-term path inside a major healthcare system.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Fives North American Combustion, Inc.
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time (permanent)
- Pay: Not listed
Office-based role supporting industrial customers: answering questions, entering quotes and orders (domestic and export), tracking shipments, and working in an SAP system. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) with 6% match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.
Apparel Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2073
- Location: 10000 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20 – $33/hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives
Lead the apparel area: help customers on the sales floor, keep racks and displays in shape, and move new stock out. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Entry Level Communications Assistant
- Employer: MAD Events & Advertising
- Location: Cleveland, OH (in-person events)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.42 – $30.61/hour
Face-to-face event role where you talk with customers at live promotions, help with registrations, and support event setup and breakdown. Offers paid training, weekly pay, performance incentives, and benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
Part-time Teller
- Employer: KeyBank
- Location: 1500 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
- Type: Part-time (branch-based)
- Pay: $18.00 – $23.08/hour, plus incentive pay
In-branch banking role handling cash transactions, helping clients with accounts, and spotting chances to connect them with a banker for deeper financial needs. Includes access to KeyBank benefits and a clear path to grow in retail banking.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles you can browse once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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