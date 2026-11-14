Cleveland’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in hospitals, factories, campuses, and on the road. If you work with your hands and like seeing the results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University Location: Cleveland, OH (university campus)

(university campus) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.13/hour, depending on experience

Maintain and repair plumbing and mechanical systems across campus buildings, from water supply and drains to steam, gas, and hot water support for HVAC. Comes with university benefits like healthcare, retirement plans, tuition assistance, paid time off, and winter recess.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Cleveland, OH 44105 (manufacturing facility)

(manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time (2nd or 3rd shift per union agreement)

Full-time (2nd or 3rd shift per union agreement) Pay: $43.56/hour base + $4.75/hour COLA, plus shift differentials

Keep a modern plant’s electrical systems running, from high‑voltage distribution to PLCs, radios, and controls. Strong fit if you have a Journeyman card or 4+ years’ industrial electrical experience and like deep troubleshooting work.

Employer: Final Touch Home Care

Final Touch Home Care Location: Cleveland, OH (on the road)

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Pay: $1,000 – $1,500 per week (weekly pay)

Travel to customers’ homes to detail vehicles; gas is covered and paid training is offered. You’ll need your own car and detailing supplies, plus availability Monday–Friday and some weekends.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Cleveland, OH (University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center)

(University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center) Type: Full-time , weekday morning shifts

, weekday morning shifts Pay: $29 – $34/hour

Handle interior and exterior painting, patching, and estimating time and materials in a major hospital setting. Role comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Fives North American Combustion, Inc. (Fives Intralogistics listing)

(Fives Intralogistics listing) Location: Cuyahoga Heights, OH (greater Cleveland)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full‑time welding in heavy manufacturing, working on burners, furnaces, and combustion systems for global industrial clients. Looking for 5–10 years’ welding/fitting experience, blueprint reading skills, and offers a comprehensive benefits package with health coverage, 401(k) match, paid time off, and more.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.