Cleveland’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now—lots of steady, hands-on roles with room to grow. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services (PCFS)

Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services (PCFS) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.50/hr

Lead a janitorial team, train new staff, and keep large facilities clean and safe. Good fit if you have janitorial experience and want a step up with benefits like telemedicine, financial wellness support, and career development.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (PCFS division)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (PCFS division) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.50/hr

Similar supervisor role within the parent company, focused on overseeing daily cleaning quality, coaching staff, and solving issues quickly. Great if you’re organized, like leading people, and have at least 2 years janitorial experience.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (PCFS division)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (PCFS division) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $16.75/hr

Clean offices, restrooms, and common areas, with training provided and benefits like telemedicine and employee assistance programs. Good for someone reliable who wants steady cleaning work and flexible schedules.

Employer: Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services (PCFS)

Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services (PCFS) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $16.75/hr

Hands-on cleaning in office and facility spaces—trash, floors, bathrooms, and general upkeep. Offers training, career development, and is a solid entry point if you have some custodial experience.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$19/hr base (plus potential incentives)

Visit homes, inspect for pests, apply treatments, and teach customers prevention tips. Company vehicle, benefits starting day one, and lots of training if you want a long-term skilled trade.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: Bedford, OH (Cleveland area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hr

Clean and detail cars, trucks, and vans inside and out, plus help keep the branch tidy. Comes with a full benefits package, set weekly schedule, and steady hours.

Employer: Towne Park

Location: Cleveland, OH – MetroHealth Main Campus

Type: Part-time (2nd shift)

Pay: $16–$18/hr

Keep the parking garage clean, handle trash, light power washing, and help guests with directions and minor car issues. No experience needed and benefits available even for part-time.

Employer: Not listed (independent contractor role)

Not listed (independent contractor role) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor

Pay: Weekly pay + gas covered (exact rate not listed)

Travel to customers’ homes to detail vehicles; you’ll need your own car and detailing supplies. Good if you want flexible, on-the-road work and like working independently.

Employer: OAK STREET RE PARTNERS LP

Location: Cleveland & Cleveland Heights, OH

Type: Contract

Pay: $25/hr, paid weekly

Handle general property maintenance—plumbing, electrical, drywall, locks, and inspections. Great for an experienced handyman with tools and reliable transportation who wants flexible hours.

Employer: Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: From $14/hr

Clean guest rooms and common areas, restock supplies, and help guests as needed. A solid hotel housekeeping role if you like routine cleaning and staying active.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Pay: $15–$18/hr

General janitorial work with floor care, equipment use, and some light maintenance/painting. Good for someone with prior cleaning experience who wants a flexible schedule.

Employer: Progressive Quality Care – The Avenue Care & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support building maintenance, safety checks, and equipment care in a hotel-like nursing facility. Nice fit if you like helping keep a healthcare setting safe and comfortable for residents.

Employer: Arnold Grounds Property Management

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Maintain outdoor areas, landscaping, trash pickup, and common spaces at an apartment community. Great if you enjoy working outside and keeping a property looking sharp year-round.

Employer: The MetroHealth System

Location: MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, Evenings (3:00 pm–11:30 pm), 80 hrs biweekly

Pay: Not listed

Maintain and operate HVAC and environmental systems in a major hospital. Requires EPA Section 608 Universal Certification and significant HVAC experience—good for a seasoned tech wanting stable healthcare work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; these kinds of jobs in Cleveland tend to get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.