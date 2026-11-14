undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Cleveland Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Cleveland’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now—lots of steady, hands-on roles with room to grow. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.
Janitorial Account Supervisor – Day Shift
- Employer: Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services (PCFS)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.50/hr
Lead a janitorial team, train new staff, and keep large facilities clean and safe. Good fit if you have janitorial experience and want a step up with benefits like telemedicine, financial wellness support, and career development.
Janitorial Account Supervisor – Day Shift
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (PCFS division)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.50/hr
Similar supervisor role within the parent company, focused on overseeing daily cleaning quality, coaching staff, and solving issues quickly. Great if you’re organized, like leading people, and have at least 2 years janitorial experience.
Janitorial Office Cleaner
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (PCFS division)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $16.75/hr
Clean offices, restrooms, and common areas, with training provided and benefits like telemedicine and employee assistance programs. Good for someone reliable who wants steady cleaning work and flexible schedules.
Janitorial Office Cleaner
- Employer: Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services (PCFS)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $16.75/hr
Hands-on cleaning in office and facility spaces—trash, floors, bathrooms, and general upkeep. Offers training, career development, and is a solid entry point if you have some custodial experience.
Pest Control Technician
- Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$19/hr base (plus potential incentives)
Visit homes, inspect for pests, apply treatments, and teach customers prevention tips. Company vehicle, benefits starting day one, and lots of training if you want a long-term skilled trade.
Automotive Detailer – Car Sales (Bedford)
- Employer: Enterprise Mobility
- Location: Bedford, OH (Cleveland area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19/hr
Clean and detail cars, trucks, and vans inside and out, plus help keep the branch tidy. Comes with a full benefits package, set weekly schedule, and steady hours.
Parking Maintenance/Porter – MetroHealth Medical Center
- Employer: Towne Park
- Location: Cleveland, OH – MetroHealth Main Campus
- Type: Part-time (2nd shift)
- Pay: $16–$18/hr
Keep the parking garage clean, handle trash, light power washing, and help guests with directions and minor car issues. No experience needed and benefits available even for part-time.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Not listed (independent contractor role)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor
- Pay: Weekly pay + gas covered (exact rate not listed)
Travel to customers’ homes to detail vehicles; you’ll need your own car and detailing supplies. Good if you want flexible, on-the-road work and like working independently.
Maintenance Worker – Rental Properties
- Employer: OAK STREET RE PARTNERS LP
- Location: Cleveland & Cleveland Heights, OH
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $25/hr, paid weekly
Handle general property maintenance—plumbing, electrical, drywall, locks, and inspections. Great for an experienced handyman with tools and reliable transportation who wants flexible hours.
Housekeeping
- Employer: Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: From $14/hr
Clean guest rooms and common areas, restock supplies, and help guests as needed. A solid hotel housekeeping role if you like routine cleaning and staying active.
Janitorial Cleaner
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Not specified (in-person)
- Pay: $15–$18/hr
General janitorial work with floor care, equipment use, and some light maintenance/painting. Good for someone with prior cleaning experience who wants a flexible schedule.
Maintenance Assistant – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: Progressive Quality Care – The Avenue Care & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support building maintenance, safety checks, and equipment care in a hotel-like nursing facility. Nice fit if you like helping keep a healthcare setting safe and comfortable for residents.
Groundskeeper – Blvd/Neal Terrace Apartments
- Employer: Arnold Grounds Property Management
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Maintain outdoor areas, landscaping, trash pickup, and common spaces at an apartment community. Great if you enjoy working outside and keeping a property looking sharp year-round.
Maintenance Environmental System Tech – Facilities Engineering
- Employer: The MetroHealth System
- Location: MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, Evenings (3:00 pm–11:30 pm), 80 hrs biweekly
- Pay: Not listed
Maintain and operate HVAC and environmental systems in a major hospital. Requires EPA Section 608 Universal Certification and significant HVAC experience—good for a seasoned tech wanting stable healthcare work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; these kinds of jobs in Cleveland tend to get snapped up fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.