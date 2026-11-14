Cleveland’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with options in construction, media, healthcare, and legal. If you like organizing details and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rycon Construction

Rycon Construction Location: Cleveland, OH (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the preconstruction team with bids, vendor outreach, and tracking project documents. Good fit if you have 2+ years of office/coordination experience, like working with spreadsheets and deadlines, and want strong benefits with an employee-owned (ESOP) construction firm.

Employer: GIE Media, Inc.

Location: Cleveland, OH (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (asked to share expectations)

Plan and support conferences from start to finish, handling sponsors, exhibitors, reports, and event apps. Great if you’re highly organized, tech-savvy (Office + Adobe + event platforms) and like a mix of office, some travel (3–4x/year), and work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Location: Cleveland, OH (Main Campus)

Type: Part-time (10:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m., every other weekend & holiday)

(10:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m., every other weekend & holiday) Salary: $15.75–$21.65/hour

Help patients and families check in, register, and handle insurance and payments in the Emergency Department. Good entry point into healthcare if you have a HS diploma/GED and customer service experience, and want a role with clear growth paths inside a major hospital system.

Employer: Keith D. Weiner & Associates

Location: Cleveland, OH (in person, with part-time remote flexibility)

(in person, with part-time remote flexibility) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18–$22/hour (typically starts near $18)

Work on a small legal collections team, investigating accounts, doing skip tracing, and following up on garnishments. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, independent, and want strong benefits plus a flexible schedule and some work-from-home time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Cleveland employers often consider transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.