Cleveland’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from healthcare to manufacturing. If you’re numbers-minded and like steady hours, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Marymount Hospital

Cleveland Clinic – Marymount Hospital Location: Cleveland, OH (serving Garfield Heights / Southeast Cuyahoga)

(serving Garfield Heights / Southeast Cuyahoga) Type: Full-time, hybrid, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Pay: $15.75–$21.65/hour

Handle patient account receivables, refunds, claims, and statements in a busy hospital finance department. Good fit if you have 2+ years in patient billing, like detailed work, and want a long-term role with a major healthcare employer.

Employer: Parker Hannifin

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (comes with a full benefits package, 401(k) match, and retirement plan)

Support U.S. federal and international tax work for a global manufacturer—think tax provisions, Forms 5471/8858, and transfer pricing projects. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting and ~2 years of federal tax experience, especially from a large company or Big Four.

Employer: Diversified Fall Protection

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Pay: Not listed (benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k) with 5% match)

Enter and match invoices, reconcile vendor statements, and help keep AP running smoothly using the company ERP system. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel/Google Sheets, and want steady office hours with clear processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.