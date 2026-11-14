🚨 Fire during renovations at Rockefeller Building in downtown Cleveland

A fire broke out around 1 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2026 on the sixth floor of the historic Rockefeller Building in downtown Cleveland, at West Superior Avenue and West Sixth Street.

Construction crews working on asbestos removal and other renovations accidentally started the fire while using torches in an elevator shaft. They tried to put it out but then called the fire department.

About 50 firefighters responded. Flames came from two windows, and smoke spread across the Warehouse District, with the smell reaching nearby apartments, shops, and the federal courthouse. Firefighters broke some windows to vent smoke. A drone used by first responders crashed into a nearby building.

All construction workers got out safely, and no firefighters were hurt. West Superior Avenue between West Sixth and West Ninth streets was closed for more than an hour. Officials do not yet know the amount of damage.

The building is being renovated into 275 apartments and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.