Looking for a new feline friend in Maple Heights, OH? These sweet cats at Livin' for the Meows are already fixed, microchipped, and waiting for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Personality: Quiet, gentle, patient, and calm. She likes to hang out nearby and “supervise” whatever you’re doing.

Quiet, gentle, patient, and calm. She likes to hang out nearby and “supervise” whatever you’re doing. Health: Spayed , microchipped , and up to date on parasite prevention .

, , and . Shelter: Livin' for the Meows

Contact: (216) 714-2691

👉 Meet Witch's Brew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality: A true “velcro kitty” who wants to be on you or near you whenever he’s not eating or using the litter box. Loves affection and closeness.

A true “velcro kitty” who wants to be on you or near you whenever he’s not eating or using the litter box. Loves affection and closeness. Special note: Has a small eye deformity and is scheduled to have that eye removed in December; he’s active and playful and doesn’t seem bothered by it.

Has a small eye deformity and is scheduled to have that eye removed in December; he’s active and playful and doesn’t seem bothered by it. Health: Neutered , microchipped , and up to date on parasite prevention .

, , and . Shelter: Livin' for the Meows

Contact: (216) 714-2691

👉 Meet Smirnoff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality: Very playful and cute. He warms up once he trusts you, and you can win him over quickly with treats and wet food. Would love to brighten your days and have a feline friend to play and cuddle with.

Very playful and cute. He warms up once he trusts you, and you can win him over quickly with treats and wet food. Would love to brighten your days and have a feline friend to play and cuddle with. Health: Neutered , microchipped , and up to date on parasite prevention .

, , and . Shelter: Livin' for the Meows

Contact: (216) 714-2691

👉 Meet Sunny D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality: Starts out a bit reserved, but once he settles in, he becomes very affectionate and loving. Enjoys attention, companionship, and playtime, and has a gentle charm when he feels safe.

Starts out a bit reserved, but once he settles in, he becomes very affectionate and loving. Enjoys attention, companionship, and playtime, and has a gentle charm when he feels safe. Health: (Noted as adoptable; check with shelter for full medical details.)

(Noted as adoptable; check with shelter for full medical details.) Shelter: Livin' for the Meows

Contact: (216) 714-2691

👉 Meet Grand Canyon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maple Heights, consider calling Livin' for the Meows at (216) 714-2691 to ask about meeting these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.